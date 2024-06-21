Probable Cause Of Carrie Underwood's House Fire Revealed

Last weekend, a fire erupted at Carrie Underwood's house near Nashville. Authorities have now disclosed the suspected cause of the blaze. Williamson Fire-Rescue extinguished a fire Sunday night, after getting a call at 9:42 PM. The American Idol winner, along with her family—husband Mike Fisher, sons Isaiah (9) and Jacob (5), and their pets—are all safe and unharmed.

After the house fire, Carrie Underwood's representative issued a statement confirming the seriousness of the incident. Meanwhile, Williamson County Fire and Rescue disclosed the suspected cause of the blaze.

Later, authorities shared more details about the harrowing incident, revealing that, "The homeowner reported that a UTV was on fire next to the garage," according to E! News.

The Details of Carrie Underwood's Recent House Fire

Williamson County Fire Rescue mobilized all eight stations to Underwood's remote property. Officials noted that fire crews had to traverse a long road and driveway to access the main residence. Upon arrival, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

With the home's 10,000-gallon water tank, firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. This ready access to water in a remote location eliminated the need to search for a hookup, saving precious time.

Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours, as the fire had infiltrated the walls and continued to ignite in hot spots.

A spokesperson for Carrie Underwood released a statement concerning the fire.

"There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained," the rep said. "There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

Meanwhile, family friend and Underwood collaborator Jason Aldean, offered his support after news of the house fire spread. "I just heard about that yesterday," the "Try That in a Small Town" singer recently told Taste of Country. "I haven't talked to her at all. ... I've actually seen Mike since I've seen Carrie, I need to reach out to him. But I just heard about this yesterday, so I'm glad everybody's okay, and everybody's doing good."

Despite the setback, the results of the house fire weren't too terrible. Underwood's home in Williamson County, approximately 25 miles southwest of downtown Nashville, emerged structurally unscathed after the fire. Officials have confirmed that the family can continue residing there.