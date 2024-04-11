Priscilla Block Isn’t Listening to Haters As She Flaunts CMT Look in BTS Photos

"Priscilla Block isn't listening to the haters. While the singer may have gotten flack for her CMT attire, Block has embraced the look and is happy.

Just take a look at her Instagram. She's still reliving the high from the awards ceremony. She shared some behind the scenes pictures of herself at the CMT Awards. One of the photos included meeting Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO. Block captioned the video, "A couple more favorites with some of my favorites ?."

She also shared a video of herself singing Ariana Grande's "we can't be friends (wait for your love)." She sang the lyrics, "You got me misunderstood but at least i look this good" as transformed. Block captioned the post, "Little moment for the glam."

In another photo of the entire, she wrote, "Two Blocks show up at the @cmt awards. What could go wrong? best answer wins."

In response to the outfit, Block drew plenty of criticism with viewers questioning if the outfit was appropriate. "What the hell is that?" One wrote, "Wtf kind of outfit." Still another wrote, "She's the Lizzo of CMT. Have some respect for yourself and dress appropriately."

Priscilla Block Looks Up To Lizzo

It turns out Lizzo was someone she used to look up to for inspiration.

"To be honest, I spent a lot of my younger years just hating my body and myself," she told Nashville Lifestyles. "I always felt like I wasn't good enough, and even coming into country music I heard multiple times, 'If you're really trying to make it, you need to lose 30 pounds.'" She saw positivity with the singer. She said, "I just never really saw [body positivity] talked about in country, and I think that's why I like people like Lizzo and Cardi B, all these women who show off their bodies and love it. I saw people like them and thought, 'Maybe I could do that.'"

Block hopes that one day she might run into the singer. She said she would faint from shock.

"Country is like one big family, but if I see Lizzo on the red carpet I might collapse," she said. "I think it means more to be recognized as one of the new people in country when it's coming from something with all genres included. And I love that it's happened when I feel really secure inbothwhoIamandwhoIamasanartist.I've been in Nashville nine years, and I look back like, 'Thank God this didn't happen sooner because I was still trying to figure out who I was.'