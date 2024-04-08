CMT Fans Slam Priscilla Block For Outrageous Outfit On Red Carpet: "WTF Is She Wearing?"

The red carpet is a time for bold and new looks. But CMT fans are roasting Priscilla Block for her outfit at the 2024 CMT Awards. The singer wore a black bra, undergarment, chocker, and stockings to the event.

She posed for photographers on the red carpet. Block is nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year. While she may have wanted to draw attention, many viewers are blasting Block for her outfit choice instead.

.@priscillablock is turning the #CMTAwards red carpet into a BLOCK PARTY ? Tonight, she is up for Collaborative Video of the Year! pic.twitter.com/FuAinunAg0 — CMT (@CMT) April 7, 2024

One person wrote, "She should be up for the get that trash outta here award."

Another wrote, "What the hell is that?" One wrote, "Wtf kind of outfit." Still another wrote, "She's the Lizzo of CMT. Have some respect for yourself and dress appropriately."

Yet another wrote, "WTF is she wearing?"

It's not the first time that Block generated headlines thanks to her outfit choice. However, the singer explained why she has went bolder with her outfits. "I used to only ever wear black and clothes that were too big because I didn't love my body," she said via 973 The Dawg. "I've gotten a lot more confident as the years have gone on, and it's been fun for me to be bold with my outfits, because my personality is really bold."

Priscilla Block Talks Fashion

For the 2023 CMA Awards, she dressed up in a safety vest complete with a traffic cone. "Shockingly enough, you can go purchase traffic cones at Home Depot," she shared.

Fashion actually played a role in her staying in Nashville and pursuing a career as a singer. At the time, Block was just a teenager attending school and working at a yogurt shop. "I was this 18-year-old girl, had no clue what I was doing," she told Taste of Country. "It was the day that I had a full on, like, 'I should maybe go back home' call."

She happened to randomly run into Taylor Swift one day while wearing a Taylor Swift shirt. "She saw me walking across the street and pulled her car over and waved me down and was like, 'Hey, oh my gosh, I love your your T-shirt,'" Block said. "And it was — I mean, it's absolutely crazy. And, I swear, I looked at her and I was just like, 'Thank you so much' — like, 'Thank you from the bottom of my heart.'

She continued, "And I went to class that night ... and I was sitting down in class, and I was like, 'All right, I'm going to do it. And I'm going to quit my job, I'm going to quit school. And I am going to go give music a legit shot,'" she concludes. "So, that was it."