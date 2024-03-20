Police Explain Why They Don’t Consider Missing Riley Strain to Be a Criminal Case

The search for Riley Strain grows longer and longer, with the missing college student's family and friends wanting answers. Despite theories on what happened to him, Nashville police aren't considering a criminal case yet.

In a press conference, via News Channel 9, Sgt. Robert Nielsen explained that the police do not have evidence that a crime has occurred. Until they gather evidence to support the claim, they're not considering Strain to be a victim of a crime. "Just because his bank card was found there, just because somebody heard something until we have more to shore that up, we can't say that a crime occurred," Nielsen said. The police currently lack sufficient evidence.

Strain went missing after leaving Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Bar. Strain's bank card was later discovered near an embankment near Cumberland River. Police explained why they didn't initially notice the evidence during their initial search.

"When we start a missing person investigation, we're looking for a person. We're looking for a body. We're not looking for small pieces of evidence," Nielsen said. "Can we miss some things? Sure. But our primary goal is to find Mr. Strain and bring him home safely."

Nashville Police Shutdown Theories About Riley Strain

The sergeant explained that they weren't involving the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation because it offered the same resources that the police already have. Currently, the police have been flooded with tips on the missing young man. While tips can lead to new evidence, the police are also sifting through a lot of theories. Nielsen said this can slow down the case.

"People are taking what has already been put out, what media has put out, putting their own spin on it and then calling crime stoppers tips that are not actually tips. They're theory of what happened," said Sgt. Nielsen.

For instance, Nielsen threw water on the idea that Strain had been chased. He said there's no evidence to support the theory, and released body cam footage shows evidence to the contrary. Police are continuing to look for Strain. They're also looking for additional surveillance footage, talking with locals, and searching the Cumberland River for Strain.

.Strain's family said they appreciate the efforts made by the police force. It's their hope that Strain might be found safe and sound. "We appreciate more than you'll ever know. The outpouring that we've received from the community, from the press and everyone else involved," said Strain's stepfather, Chris Whiteid.