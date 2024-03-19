Riley Strain Police Body Cam Footage Spawns Countless Theories About Missing College Student

Police released new evidence in the search for Riley Strain, the 22-year-old missing University of Missouri student. While it was intended to bring new evidence to light, it instead spawned several theories online.

As they say, everyone is a detective these days. Thanks to true crime documentaries and podcasts, netizens like to involve themselves in trying to figure out the case before the authorities do. On Monday, the Metro Nashville Police Department shared footage of Strain interacting with a police officer the night he went missing.

Officer Reginald Young responded to an unrelated vehicle burglary call in the area. While investigating the crime, Young came across Strain walking down the street. This was near Gay Street. According to Young, Strain "did not appear distressed" during their encounter. The police officer asked the 22-year-old "How are you doing, sir?" Strain responded, "I'm good, how are you?" as he walked away.

Shown was Riley's brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min. pic.twitter.com/z0xeEzeieK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2024

Riley Strain Video Spawns Theories

Young remained in the area for about 45 minutes on duty, not encountering Strain again. In response to the video, several online users have offered their own theories. However, it's important to keep in mind that theories do not equal fact. Few can solve a criminal case from their armchair.

One person wrote, "When Officer Young turns back around, I don't see Riley walking down the side walk, not even his silhouette. Did anyone else notice this or am I just blind?"

Another questioned whether the video could offer some clue to Strain's whereabouts. They said the video included the potential sounds of Strain falling. "After the interaction, at the 00:28 time you could faintly hear "whoa"! Did he slip down the embankment? Because he isn't seen when the officer turns around anymore" However, the police department nor the officer concluded anything of the sort happened.

Some other outlandish theories include: "Was Riley robbed by the same person who broke into the truck?" Another person pointed out that Strain appeared a bit composed around the officer. They wrote, "He was definitely under the influence of something. Before he noticed the officer he was stumbling and then began to walk slower when he talked to the officer."

Police did not reveal when the footage took place. However, they confirmed it happened prior to the last time Strain was seen at 9:52 p.m. "No evidence of foul play has surfaced as work continues to locate Riley Strain," the police department said. Strain's stepfather recently spoke out about the events leading up to Strain's disappearance.