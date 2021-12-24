The Pistol Annies, made up of bandmates Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley, and Ashley Monroe, are the modern-day Dolly, Linda and Emmylou. Their angelic harmonies grab your attention and their songs about real life and tough love keep you engaged. Let's take a look at the best Pistol Annies songs.

"Got My Name Changed Back"

This song from the Annies' third album Interstate Gospel is an ex-wife's anthem. The only thing better than leaving is getting back what was yours- your last name! Also, we can't help but notice Miranda released this after getting a divorce from country star Blake Shelton. Maybe he was the inspiration behind the songwriting?

"Boys From The South"

This song will make you fall in love with any boy from the South -- before you've ever met them.

"Best Years Of My Life"

The Annies don't shy away from any topic. Getting what you wanted isn't always what it's cracked up to be -- especially when you're in a marriage going nowhere fast.

"Hush Hush"

This hilarious twist on a family gathering is enough to make you laugh out loud while listening. Every family has its own kind of crazy.

"I Feel A Sin Comin' On"

Every once in a while, you just have to set aside your morals and do something crazy. This song will get you in the mood to break the rules.

"Housewife's Prayer"

If you're anywhere on TikTok, you've heard this song recently. Outside of it being a viral trend, it's one of the Annies' more honest songs. The life of a housewife and stay-at-home mom cannot be easy and the Annies know that.

"Dear Sobriety"

"Dear Sobriety" is another song that hits just as hard as the truth. The Annies leave nothing unsaid in this heartbreaking song about addiction.

"I Hope You're The End Of My Story"

This song will have you falling deeper in love before it's over. This is one of the Annies' sweetest songs from their second studio album Annie Up.

"Lemon Drop"

The Annies put a comical twist on struggling to make ends meet on this relatable tune.

"Loved By A Workin' Man"

I know this song is the anthem of many who love a man who works hard to provide for their family.

"Hell On Heels"

This is arguably the Annies' biggest hit from the group's debut album Hell on Heels. The album skyrocketed to No. 1 in country albums shortly after being released.

Though the song is still new, we can't forget the Annies' newest single "Hell of a Holiday" to get you in the Christmas spirit.

When you're making your playlist of Grammy-nominated country artists, don't leave out Pistol Annies songs. Their country songs tell the story of life all under the cover of beautiful vocals.

