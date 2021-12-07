George Strait stunned fans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday night (Dec. 3) by bringing out a fellow country music superstar from Texas.
Miranda Lambert joined King George for a surprise duet of "Run," Strait's No. 2 hit from 2001. As Strait mentioned on stage, it wasn't his first rodeo singing "Run" with Lambert. The duo performed the song together at the 54th ACM Awards in 2019, which happened to take place in Las Vegas. They sang "Run" and "How 'Bout Them Cowgirls" in 2014, as well, during Strait's farewell concert at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (and during at least one other tour stop).
The song choice magnifies two things: Strait's 86 Top 10 country hits keep aging gracefully, and as Lambert told the crowd, Texans love singing about Texas.
It was the first of back-to-back Strait to Vegas concerts. The following night (Sat., Dec. 4), the King of Country Music serenaded his wife Norma with "I Cross My Heart" on their 50th wedding anniversary.
Strait returns to Vegas on Feb. 11-12, 2022.
"Run" Lyrics
If there's a plane or a bus leaving Dallas
I hope you're on it
If there's a train moving fast down the tracks
I hope you caught it
'Cause I swear out there ain't where you ought to be
So, catch a ride, catch a cab
Don't you know I miss you bad
But don't you walk to me
Baby, run, cut a path across the blue skies
Straight in a straight line
You can't get here fast enough
Find a truck and fire it up
Lean on the gas and off the clutch
Leave Dallas in the dust
I need you in a rush
So, baby, run
If you ain't got a suitcase
Get a box or an old, brown, paper sack
And pack it light or pack it heavy
Take a truck, take a Chevy
Baby, just come back
There's a shortcut to the highway out of town
Why don't you take it?
Don't let that speed limit slow you down
Go on and break it
Baby, run, cut a path across the blue skies
Straight in a straight line
You can't get here fast enough
Find a truck and fire it up
Lean on the gas and off the clutch
Leave Dallas in the dust
I need you in a rush
So, baby, run
Baby, run
Oh baby, run
Baby, run