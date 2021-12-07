George Strait stunned fans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday night (Dec. 3) by bringing out a fellow country music superstar from Texas.

Miranda Lambert joined King George for a surprise duet of "Run," Strait's No. 2 hit from 2001. As Strait mentioned on stage, it wasn't his first rodeo singing "Run" with Lambert. The duo performed the song together at the 54th ACM Awards in 2019, which happened to take place in Las Vegas. They sang "Run" and "How 'Bout Them Cowgirls" in 2014, as well, during Strait's farewell concert at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (and during at least one other tour stop).

The song choice magnifies two things: Strait's 86 Top 10 country hits keep aging gracefully, and as Lambert told the crowd, Texans love singing about Texas.

It was the first of back-to-back Strait to Vegas concerts. The following night (Sat., Dec. 4), the King of Country Music serenaded his wife Norma with "I Cross My Heart" on their 50th wedding anniversary.

Strait returns to Vegas on Feb. 11-12, 2022.

"Run" Lyrics

If there's a plane or a bus leaving Dallas

I hope you're on it

If there's a train moving fast down the tracks

I hope you caught it

'Cause I swear out there ain't where you ought to be

So, catch a ride, catch a cab

Don't you know I miss you bad

But don't you walk to me

Baby, run, cut a path across the blue skies

Straight in a straight line

You can't get here fast enough

Find a truck and fire it up

Lean on the gas and off the clutch

Leave Dallas in the dust

I need you in a rush

So, baby, run

If you ain't got a suitcase

Get a box or an old, brown, paper sack

And pack it light or pack it heavy

Take a truck, take a Chevy

Baby, just come back

There's a shortcut to the highway out of town

Why don't you take it?

Don't let that speed limit slow you down

Go on and break it

Baby, run, cut a path across the blue skies

Straight in a straight line

You can't get here fast enough

Find a truck and fire it up

Lean on the gas and off the clutch

Leave Dallas in the dust

I need you in a rush

So, baby, run

Baby, run

Oh baby, run

Baby, run

