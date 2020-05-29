Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson dropped shocking news on Thursday (May 28) during his Unashamed With Phil Robertson podcast-- He recently learned that he fathered a now 45-year-old daughter outside of his marriage to Miss Kay.

Phil openly discussed the topic on the podcast with his sons Al, Jase, Jep and Willie Robertson.

Al first learned of this through a letter from a 45-year-old woman named Phyliss.

"So basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that Dad might be her dad," Al said, adding that he was at first suspicious because the woman's birthday came after the elder Robertson became a Christian.

"I started thinking, there's a 45-year-old woman out there who doesn't know who her dad is, and she's looking," Al added. "And I thought, even if it's not dad, she needs to know it's not dad."

Phil agreed to take a DNA test, which showed him and Phyliss to be a 99.9 percent match.

Phyllis has since met her dad and brothers and will be part of an upcoming episode of the Unashamed podcast.

The Robertson patriarch has admitted in the past to being a womanizer before fully devoting his life to God, and he's using headlines about his adult daughter as another lens through which he views his faith.

Read More: Shots Fired at Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson's Louisiana Property

"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," Phil said. "As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don't know about, and she has a father she doesn't know about. Forty-five years that doesn't sound like very long but you say, that's a while. So finally, after all those years, we come together."

"It was super awesome, I was so excited," said Jep, who admitted that he'd always wanted a sister. "It was like a dream come true."

The Robertson family rose to fame with the television series Duck Dynasty, which aired on A&E from 2012-2017 and introduced America to not just Phil and Kay but also their sons, daughters-in-law and of course Uncle Si Robertson.

Now Watch: Sadie Robertson's Bible Verses Tip

