An arrest has been made in the Friday afternoon (April 24) drive-by shooting at a West Monroe, Louisiana estate owned by Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Daniel King Jr., 38, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family. His bond was set at $150,000.

"The vehicle driver was described as a young white male, teens or early 20's.," read the post. "Other occupants were in the vehicle but a description is not available."

Witnesses reported that shots were fired at two homes on the Robertson estate from a brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims. Footage of the vehicle was captured in broad daylight by a surveillance camera.

"It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property," Robertson told The News-Star.

One of the eight to 10 bullets fired at the property went through a bedroom window of a home where Willie's son John Luke Robertson lives with his wife and infant child.

Per the Associated Press, witnesses told Ouachita Parish deputies that the second residence was also struck by gunfire.

Other family members are staying at the estate during the coronavirus pandemic, including the family of Willie and Korie Robertson's daughter Sadie Robertson, a former Dancing With the Stars contestant.

"Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before," Willie Robertson told USA Today. "I had just gone to the store when it happened."

Willie Robertson, the CEO of Duck Commander, and the rest of his decoy designing, duck hunting family rose to fame as stars of the reality show Duck Dynasty, which ran from 2012 to 2017 on A&E.