Peyton Manning Almost Ruined George Strait and Parker McCollum's Surprise Concert in Texas

George Strait surprised Texas fans with an upcoming concert at College Station. The country legend even roped in Parker McCollum, but one NFL star almost ruined their surprise announcement. Peyton Manning didn't realize the news hadn't went public yet.

The retired quarterback accidentally let the cat out of the bag ahead of time at a gala he held. Taking place on March 8th, the gala was to benefit Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Speaking with McCollum, Manning had a Q&A with the singer. During the interview, he accidentally mentioned the concert.

Pat McAfee, who attended, mentioned the slip-up on his show. He said that Manning went off script and paid the price by making a blunder

He said, "We were at Peyton Manning's Children Hospital Gala and Peyton Manning had a Q&A with me and Parker up there on stage. And Peyton had his questions written out in front of him, goes off script a little bit and says, 'You're also doing a show with George Strait down at Texas A&M right?'"

Manning ended up being a bit hard on himself afterwards. McAfee continued, "And Parker goes, 'Umm, that has not been announced yet, but yes.' Peyton immediately afterwards goes, 'Just stick to the f*****g script Peyton' backstage."

George Strait Will Play in Texas

Fortunately, it doesn't look like the news leaked out ahead of time. Strait made the official announcement on his social media pages, pumping fans up for the concert. He wrote, "All roads lead to College Station. TEXAS, George will play the FIRST EVER concert at Kyle Field on June 15. Joining him are fellow Texans Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman. This will be the one and only show in Texas this year. Tickets on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 AM CT."

Of course, the concert also made McCollum cancel one of his own that he had planned. The singer originally broke the news to concert fans that he wouldn't be holding his own concert at College Station. Still, when the King of Country calls you to perform, you can't say no.

McCollum wrote, "Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be canceling our show in College Station on August 30th, 2024. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Ticket buyers will receive refund information by email from the box office. That being said, we have some exciting news that we'll be announcing in the near future so be on the lookout!"