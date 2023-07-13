Keivonn Woodard / Jenna Ortega / Pedro Pascal
These Three Actors Just Made Emmy Awards History

It's time to shake things up at the Emmys.

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards are full of record-breakers this year. The nominations were recently announced, and these three actors have already managed to go down in history.

Jenna Ortega and Pedro Pascal made Emmy history for Latino actors after being nominated in leading acting categories. Ortega received a nomination for lead actress in a comedy as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday. This made her the third Latina actress ever to be nominated in the category, following the most recent honor going to America Ferrera for Ugly Betty in 2007. Wednesday also received 12 additional award nominations, competing with shows like Ted Lasso, The Bear, and Abbott Elementary.

Pascal is the first Latino nominated for best lead actor in the category for his portrayal of Joel Miller in HBO's The Last of Us. The series and other actors received several nominations all its own, including individual awards for actors in the series.

A third actor made history for the same series, as it turns out. The Last of Us star Keivonn Montral Woodard also received stunning accolades for his performance in the drama. He received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. With that, he became the youngest-ever nominee in the category as well as the second-youngest Emmy nominee of all time next to The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam.

The 10-year-old cut his teeth on The Last of Us as his first acting role and quickly earned the favor of fans as the deaf apocalypse survivor Sam. Though his appearance in the series was ultimately a tragic one, it resonated in a big way with viewers.

It'll be interesting to see who ends up taking home the honors this year, but even if Ortega, Pascal, or Woodard are somehow passed up as winners, they've already made history and can always take heart in knowing their names will go down in the books.

