Is there anything Pedro Pascal can't do? When he's not being the ultimate space cowboy on The Mandalorian or traversing a post-apocalyptic United States in The Last of Us, the internet's favorite boyfriend is constantly serving looks. When he's off-duty, he can usually be found rocking his ever-present vintage Lakers t-shirt (we love a sustainable and thrifty king) but during office hours, you can bet your Darksaber that Baby Yoda's daddy will be taking the most fun and unexpected fashion risks and pulling it off every damn time. You won't catch Pedro in a basic tux and we love him for that.

Just weeks after his internet-breaking Esquire photo shoot and subsequent video interview in which he responded to fans' fervent interest in his knee (yes, really) and his status as an Internet Daddy, Pascal truly out Pascal-ed himself at the 2023 Met Gala. For this year's "Karl Lagerfield: A Line of Beauty" theme, Pascal rocked a red hot Valentino ensemble: an oversized coat paired with a matching shirt, a black tie with a "V" detail and short black shorts that scream "hot dad summer." When you pair all that with slicked back hair, combat boots, the Valentino "V" logo painted on his nails and some chunky gold rings, is it any wonder that fans had a complete meltdown over this look?

As always, Pascal was on-trend, stylish and seemed to be enjoying the moment.

Advertisement

Other Met Gala attendees included Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lopez, Lil Nas X and Pascal's The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey.

Advertisement

Pascal's run as Hollywood's favorite leading man is still going strong. Next up, the Game of Thrones, Narcos and Kingsman: The Golden Circle actor will star in Pedro Almodóvar's western film Strange Way of Life opposite Ethan Hawke, whose daughter, actor Maya Hawke, also turned heads in a re-imagined wedding gown at the Met Gala. He's also set to star in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel, the true crime saga My Dentist's Murder Trial and he'll appear in Ethan Coen's upcoming road trip caper Drive-Away Dolls.