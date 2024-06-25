Paige VanZant Says OnlyFans Is Her Focus Now, Fighting Just A Hobby

Paige VanZant's fighting days may soon be behind her, but fans will be seeing plenty more of the former UFC fighter. VanZant revealed that she has made her OnlyFans account her main focus. She says that has been her main source of income and will be her future focus as far as careers go.

For those who have been living under a rock, OnlyFans is an adult entertainment subscription website. While you don't have to post naked photos and video, many creators on there do. I personally don't subscribe to any OnlyFans accounts, so I can't say what sort of content VanZant posts. However, it appears to be lucrative whatever it is.

"Fighting, I have to understand now, is just a hobby; it's my part-time job," VanZant said via TMZ. "I have to realize that OnlyFans is what's providing everything for me."

"There's a lot of things I would [do] to provide and support for my family," she continued. "I would kill for my family. This is much less than that."

Despite treating fighting as a hobby, VanZant is making new moves there as well. "I just signed a contract, and whether motherf-kers like it or not, I am doing Power Slap," VanZant said in a video posted on her Instagram account.

Paige VanZant Calls Fighting A Hobby

Power Slap has its own source of controversy. It features two fighters slapping each other in the face one at a time until there's only one person remaining or the judges decide if there's no knockout. Given the fact that fighters don't defend themselves from the hits, it's proven to be controversial. People are concerned about potential damage to the fighters.

Previously, VanZant in the UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She ended up going 2-3 in the UFC. Her boxing career was 0-2-1. She most recently fought adult film star Elle Brooke. She was a -225 favorite for that fight. So with that in mind, VanZant's fighting career hasn't really taken off like she hoped. However, she found a second life as a model. She recently has 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

So it make sense that she will want to put all of her focus there. However, the fighter will debut Power Slap on June 28th so we will see how she does. Hopefully, she doesn't damage her money maker.