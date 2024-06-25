Fans Send Support After Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr.'s Son Dies By Suicide

Fans are lending their support to boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. following a personal tragedy. Jones announced that his son is dead after taking his own life.

In an emotional Instagram post, Jones Jr. revealed that his son died. In his moment of crisis, the boxer is turning towards his faith in god. He also revealed that his son spent his final evening with him. The death of his son comes as a complete shock to the boxer, who questioned how anyone could take their own life.

"Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday," Jones wrote in the post. "I'm so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.

He also asked for some privacy for himself and his family as they deal with this very tragic circumstances. Jones had three children including DeAndre. Jones has had an impressive career in the ring. He has 66-10 record with 47 knockouts. "Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support," the post concluded.

Fans Lend Support To Roy Jones Jr

In response to the tragedy, several fans sent their support to the boxer. One person wrote, "No father should have to bury their son - I'm hurting for you and your family Roy ? my condolences." One wrote, "One of my favorites fighter of all. You have our condolences from the Ennis Family.Peace and Blessings be Upon you and your Family great Brother."

Another person wrote, "Condolences Roy to you and your family." A fan wrote, "I don't think any of us can say anything that could possibly bring you some comfort, I just hope you can gain some understanding in the days, weeks and months ahead! Talk to God, Roy!"

Yet another wrote, "My heart aches for you and your family. I pray you are surrounded by an abundance of love and god protects you and your family while giving his guidance as you grieve."