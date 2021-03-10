If you have a tiny house, you'll have to leave your flowers and plants behind when you hit the road. But a clever developer has finally figured out how to bring a garden along when you're on the go.

Olive Nest Tiny Homes is the company behind the fabulous, Scandinavian-inspired tiny house in South Carolina called The Elsa.

Inside this tiny house, you get high-end appliances, modern décor and beautiful wood accents throughout the 323 sq. ft. of living space.

You can reach the spacious loft area via a small set of stairs, which is a nice swap from the small ladders many tiny homes have.

In the kitchen, there's quite a bit of counter space, a full-size refrigerator and gas range stove, a stainless steel sink and even a window with a great view.

When it comes time to enjoy your dinner, a convenient and movable table and stool lets you dine in comfort. The table seats up to four and can be easily repositioned around the room.

The designers made sure to incorporate plenty of storage solutions in the home. The staircase acts as a large storage area for clothes, books or any other knickknacks you'd like to hide.

But the crowd jewel of this home is its fabulous attached greenhouse which provides plenty of natural light for your plants.

When you're done watering your plants, enjoy the sunset by lounging in your porch swing, which is part of a separate pergola trailer.

The home also has a gray standing seam metal roof and cedar shiplap siding.

The Elsa was featured on HGTV's Tiny House Big Living in 2017. It's since sold for $81,000, which is pretty reasonable for such a unique setup.

Although the minimalist small home isn't on the market, it can inspire your own floor plans for a DIY living option.

This story originally ran on Oct. 16, 2017.

