Oklahoma's National Cowboy Museum Offers Virtual Tours of Western Relics

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City has one of the best collections of artifacts to preserve the history of the American West. Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum is offering virtual tours so that everyone can check out how they have preserved cowboy culture...all from the comfort of your couch.

Founded in 1955, the National Cowboy Museum is internationally recognized for its collection of Western art. The museum is full of various exhibits that preserve the unique "wild west" time in American history. There is art from renowned artists, including Frederic Remington and Charles M. Russell, as well as sculptor James Earle Fraser. There are even a turn-of-the-century town and interactive exhibit where you can learn all about Native American culture, the American cowboy, and more. It's a one-stop-shop for you to learn everything you'd ever want to know about western history and then some.

Since the museum's staff was forced to work from home to prevent COVID-19 spread, the museum's security guard, Tim, has stepped up in a new role. He is now also running the museum's social media accounts. Tim has been taking his new gig really seriously with his daily posts around the museum.

Here he is with one of the cowboys of Hollywood, Sam Elliott.

Here Tim gave us a glimpse of John Wayne's Rooster Cogburn costume from his classic western, True Grit.

He also took a snap of his eyepatch and hat from the film. Followers are enjoying Tim's lack of social media skills which is giving the museum a bit of extra recognition. The sweet head of security tries using a hashtag but doesn't really know how to do it.

Seth Spillman, head of marketing and communications, told CNN that when they asked Tim to take over social media, they had no idea how much people would resonate with the posts.

"What we found was an authentic voice for the Museum," Spillman said. "What we didn't anticipate was how much that voice would resonate with people during this difficult time. It's wonderful."

To take a more in-depth look at the exhibits in the museum, use the virtual feature on their website. The museum takes you behind the scenes with nine different exhibits to really give you a taste of the old west.