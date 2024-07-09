North Carolina Nurse Saves Man's Life After He Has Heart Attack At Airport

As if ordained by a divine entity, Claire Cerbie was right where she needed to be to save someone's life. Cerbie, a registered nurse, was waiting for her flight to Tennessee at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. She noticed a fellow would-be passenger, Ken Jeffries, showing signs that something wasn't quite right.

Per WBTV, Cerbie immediately went into action, directing others to assist. She gave Jeffries CPR as someone went to grab a defibrillator. Both Cerbie and Jeffries were reunited via Zoom courtesy of WBTV to talk about the terrifying situation.

"Just the way that you were snoring and breathing sounded like you were having a heart attack based on what I've seen before," Cerbie said to Jeffries during the call.

"We put the pads on him," she continued. "It indicated a shockable rhythm, and it shocked him in between while we were doing compressions."

Reportedly, it took the group of do-gooders about 10 minutes before Jeffries began to stabilize. "He had his own rhythm. He was breathing on his own and we kind of just stayed by him until the paramedics arrived," the nurse said.

A Nurse From North Carolina Bravely Saves A Man's Life

A doctor at the Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where Jeffries was rushed confirmed a horrifying alternative. Dr. William Downey said that without Cerbie's help, Jeffries likely would've died. "It's a miracle that I was at that place at that time when it happened and the people around me are there," Jeffries said.

"A 'thank you' is not enough, Claire. Thank you for what you did," he told Cerbie. "I am so appreciative and indebted to you."

To which the nurse graciously responded, "I'm very glad that I was there that day to help you out. I'd obviously do it again in a heartbeat. I'm so happy to see that you're doing so well."

American Airlines even upgraded Cerbie to first class on her flight to Knoxville. All's well that ends well when it's all said and done! Someone's life was saved, we got a feel-good story out of it, and — most importantly — a plane didn't blow up! Victories all around!