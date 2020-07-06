Texas' Natural Bridge Caverns is Home to the World's Largest Sky Trail
The Natural Bridge Caverns, situated in the Texas Hill Country between New Braunfels and San Antonio, Texas were first discovered by some college students back in 1960. The St. Mary's University students discovered some incredible underground caverns that have now turned into a popular tourist destination and amazing opportunity to see the natural beauty of the stalagmites, stalactites, flowstones and underground chandeliers up close.
The original tour, the Discovery Tour, will take you 180 feet underground to see some of the most stunning rock formations you've ever seen. Each tour will last around an hour and requires around a mile of walking through the incredible caverns.
The Hidden Passages Tour will take you through some rare "soda straw" formations through the show caves and part of your tour will be in total darkness. It's definitely not the tour for you if you have a fear of the dark, but it's certainly a unique experience to see the caverns. If you can't make up your mind, the Combo Tour allows you to experience both the Hidden Passages and Discovery Tours.
For those that don't mind getting a bit roughed up, consider the Adventure Tour. At $149.99 per person, this spelunking tour is definitely not for the faint of heart. You'll crawl through small spaces along the cavern floor and experience the guided tour like a true adventurer.
But there isn't only underground activity at the Natural Bridge Caverns. One of the newest activities is the Twisted Trails Zip Rail and Ropes Course, which features the largest outdoor Sky Trail and Sky Rail attraction. For $24.99 per person, you can experience this ropes course 60 feet in the air. There's also a TYKES Zip Rail & Ropes Course for the little ones so that everyone in the family can experience some zip line fun. For an extra $5, you can experience the climbing area with the Jungle Gym, Astroball, Twister and the Face to Face as well.
