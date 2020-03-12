I can't help but be a little biased towards anything Texas native. I mean, is it a coincidence that some of my all-time favorites were born in Texas? Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Janis Joplin, and my fellow East Texas native, Kacey Musgraves. This list goes on and on. The best burger is also from Texas. Yes, Whataburger, we claim you!

Texas is known for producing some talented people, but what we don't talk about enough are the native Texas plants. So what does it mean to be native? I defined being a Texas native as someone born in Texas. It's a bit different for native plants. There are several definitions, but according to the Native Plant Society of Texas, one definition is "a plant that lives or grows naturally in a particular region without direct or indirect human intervention."

How amazing is it that these beautiful plants adapted to our Texas climate? It doesn't require green thumb to have an appreciation for some flowers. There's so many I can go on and on about, but here are 3 of the prettiest native plants of the best state, Texas.

Texas Native Plants

The Black Eyed Susan, also known as the Brown Eyed Susan is native to many states in the United States. Now how did they get their name? I'm going to assume it's because of the middle of the plant. The yellow flowers require full sun, which shouldn't be a problem in Texas. The wildflowers grow upward stems, so Eyed Susans would be perfect for a nice full garden in Austin, Texas.

It's said that hummingbirds are attracted to them! Who wouldn't want hummingbirds hanging around their garden? So sweet! The Texas and Mexico native succulents are drought tolerant. Any West Texas natives out there? Here you go! I thought Black Eyed Susans grew tall. Texas Red Yuccas can grow up to 60 inches tall and require part sun and part shade. If you remember our advice about succulents, you know they need well-drained soil to prevent root rot. Lots of rain isn't good for the plant, but since it doesn't need much watering, it is low maintenance.

Upgrade your landscape with some Rock Roses! The pink and yellow flower requires part sun. Good news! The Rock Rose is deer resistant. I used to see tons of deer on campus going to a college in the Texas Hill Country. They do love their flowers but will turn away for these.

Spring is here! If you're planning a backyard or patio makeover, consider these native Texas plants to add some beauty to your garden.

This post was originally published on July 5, 2019.

oembed rumble video here