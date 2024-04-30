Nashville Musician Shot In Face After Carjacking But Fights Back And Rescues Woman

Bryan Wain has had a rough couple of weeks. The Nashville musician was shot in the face during an attempted carjacking, but he still managed to save someone's life.

A mainstay in Nashville, Wain often plays at the honky tonks in Music City. However, he was in drive-thru at McDonald's when a man approached him with a gun. When the musician refused to get out of the car, the armed man shot him in the face. In a post via Whiskey Riff, Wain detailed what happened next.

He wrote, "I was shot once through the jaw with a .40 caliber round. The bullet went through and through, knocking out a majority of my teeth and severely lacerating my tongue. I sped off after being shot, circling the building three times blowing the horn trying to get attention of the employees inside, to no avail."

While trying to get help, Wain realized that the carjacker was approaching a woman in a parked Nissan Cube. Knowing she was in danger, Wain reacted and used his vehicle as a weapon against the carjacker. Unfortunately, he got away.

Nashville Musician Seriously Injured

He wrote, "I floored the accelerator and rammed my car into him as hard as I could. I hit him in the leg/pelvis pinning him between my vehicle and the vehicle of the second victim. This provided an opportunity for the second carjacking victim to escape harm's way. The perpetrator stole her car and sped off down 440. She was able to get attention of the employees inside McDonald's and I trailed in behind her begging for someone to call 911."

Emergency services rushed the musician to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Doctors performed reconstructive surgery on his jaw and tongue. The singer is unsure if he'll ever sing again. Police are still searching for the suspect.

He wrote, "The paramedics came and rushed me to Vanderbilt. I underwent emergency surgery to close the bullet holes and reconstruct my jaw and tongue. I'm currently wired shut for two weeks minimum. I'm eating through a syringe and am on lots of heavy pain medication."

He continued, "I told the doctors I was a vocalist by trade and luckily, enough of my teeth were blown out to avoid having a tracheostomy done during reconstructive surgery. There is a chance I'll sing again, but I'm lucky to be alive at all."

Unfortunately, the singer is forced to cancel his shows and also move out of his apartment since he can't work right now.