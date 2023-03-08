Beloved Rom-Com Director Nancy Meyers Coming Out of Retirement With New Netflix Film

Nancy Meyers, a writer and filmmaker known for classic movies such as Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap and The Holiday, is making her triumphant return to the big screen.



According to Deadline, her upcoming romantic comedy, Paris Paramount, is set to be the most expensive film of its genre ever made outside of Hollywood, with an eye-watering budget between $130 million to $150 million.



Meyers will be in charge of writing, producing and directing the movie, which is set to be a "semi-autobiographical rom-com." The story follows a writer-director and producer (a couple of exes, naturally) who grew into a successful working relationship. They're reunited when they must collaborate on a new project after they end up calling it quits romantically and professionally.



Scarlett Johansson is currently in talks to star as the lead, with Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson and Michael Fassbender also being considered for roles in the film. Jennifer Lawrence was previously in talks for the lead role but eventually dropped out.



Fans have been clamoring for some time for Meyers to return to the business, though she had previously stated that she was "taking a break" from working. During a talk at the Produced By conference in 2019, she had expressed uncertainty about the industry's current state, saying, "The business has changed in a way that is somewhat unrecognizable to me. I am not sure how much I want to do it."



However, Meyers seems to be back and ready to get into filmmaking once more, showing renewed interest -- and how couldn't she, with fans looking forward with bated breath to her next project? This one is especially interesting, given that it's to feature a swath of recognizable faces with an intriguing story that's set to be a surefire hit among those who can't get enough of meet-cutes and their ensuing drama.



Plus, we can't keep rewatching The Parent Trap over and over again. It's just getting ridiculous now.





