Whether it's a Royal wedding or the wedding of two favorite celebrities, America has always had an interest in lavish nuptials. Proving this theory is a new study by Chapel of the Flowers, which tabulated the celebrity weddings Americans Googled the most in 2023.

Interestingly enough, none of the weddings on the list of most-searched weddings actually took place in 2023. The top two most-searched weddings in 2023 were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's along with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker's, both of which took place in 2022. The former accrued 99,755 monthly searches while the latter amassed 78,270.

Many of the weddings on the list occurred during the 20th century, but the study shows that Americans love looking back on the most famous weddings of the past as well. The 12th ranked wedding was that of one of America's most renowned musicians, and it happened more than 50 years ago. The wedding of Elvis Presley and Priscilla, which took place in Las Vegas in 1967, received 18,249 searches in 2023. Although Presley passed away in 1977, he continues to be an influential force in music and entertainment today. Recent films such as "Elvis" (2022) and "Priscilla" (2023) also keep the couple top of mind.

America also appears to be continually fascinated by the U.K.'s most famous Royal weddings, with five making the list. Among those are Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's wedding in 1947 (47,630 searches), King Charles II and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding (45,351 searches) and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding (37,466 searches). It's possible that the Netflix series, "The Crown," as well as the documentaries and books recently released by Prince Harry and Markle, keeps interest in the Royal couples at an all-time high.

Couples (and ex-couples) that round out the Top 20 include Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston and more.