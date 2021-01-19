This Map Shows the Most Popular Music Genres By State

Based off live performers' box office results from across America, country music reigns supreme in 13 states.

Per an infographic shared on Engineer Boards by user Chattaneer PE, country music's the most popular music genre in just two Deep South states: Arkansas and Alabama. Country performs stronger in a different cluster of states: Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Tang also rules the roost in Alaska, Idaho, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

Beyond that, different offshoots of rock music perform well across the country.

Indie acts dominate in college rock hotbed North Carolina and, more surprisingly, Tennessee (keep in mind that these results don't consider walk-in traffic at Nashville's honky tonks and non-ticketed events).

Classic rock tours draw the most money in several Southern states (Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Missouri and Kentucky) plus such Midwest havens as Indiana, Michigan and Illinois and even the nerve center of American entertainment, New York (both Chicago and New York City are easy to label as havens of hipness, not places to catch old timers' victory laps).

Places as country as Kansas and Oklahoma prove to be lucrative for heavy metal acts (the genre also slays in North Dakota, South Dakota and Arizona).

Beyond the country/indie divide, Texans' affinity for Latin music makes sense, as does pop music's popularity in California, Nevada's appreciation for EDM and the Northwest's love of indie (Washington) and alternative (Oregon). Quirkier results include alternative music meccas Maine, Montana, New Mexico and Florida and the lone state with results favoring R&B, Hawaii.

Other maps from past years, including one that doesn't skip over hip-hop and rap, show similar results.

AT&T's 2018 report on the most popular artist per state per Spotify results paints a United States of pop and rap, aside from all the Kane Brown fans in West Virginia.