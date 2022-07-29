Country artists have been singing about home since the genre's beginning -- returning home, leaving home, missing home, it's all part of the fabric of country music. So much so that some of country's best songs make reference to cities and towns across the United States. Below, we've rounded up over 50 songs that represent country singers' descriptions of America -- one state at a time.

Here are the best country songs about every state.

Alabama

"My Home's in Alabama," Alabama

Cousins Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen and Jeff Cook told their own story about playing bars on the Alabama and Georgia line with their band's breakout hit. It began a trend of memorable Alabama singles that introduced a global audience to its home state's rich tradition of harmony-driven country music-- a lineage that includes the Delmore Brothers and Louvin Brothers.

Advertisement

-- Bobby Moore

"Alabama Pines," Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell sings about his home state of Alabama in his 2011 tune, "Alabama Pines," from his album, Here We Rest, but the song is so much more than an ode to home. It is also an observation on the journey of adulthood, loneliness and the longing to return home. The song finds Isbell poetically describing his current state of disillusionment, having moved into a bleak room and even almost forgetting his own name due to being alone. He also touches on making mistakes in the past, losing a woman he loved and being stuck in a town where no one understands him. The hard life journey he finds himself on makes him want to escape, and he pleads for someone to take him home "Through those Alabama pines." The song is melancholy in nature, but it does demonstrate the power of home.

-- Grace Lenehan Vaughn

Advertisement

Alaska

"North To Alaska," Johnny Horton

This crossover hit sets the scene for a 1960 John Wayne northern (as opposed to western) film of the same title. One of its time period's top singers of toe-tapping songs delivers its story-driven lyrics, with a valuable assist by bass vocalist and rising gospel legend Rusty Goodman.

-- Bobby Moore

Arizona

"Ocean Front Property," George Strait

Advertisement

Ok, so this song may not actually be about Arizona, but you have to admit that it's one of the all time best to mention The Copper State. Written by Dean Dillon, Hank Cochran and Royce Porter, the song masks heartbreak with tongue-in-cheek humor delivered only as King George can.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Arkansas

"Arkansas," Chris Stapleton

Prior to the official release of "Arkansas" in 2020, Stapelton had been playing the song in late 2019 at some of his live shows. The country singer would repeatedly explain to the crowd that the song was "born"thanks to his wife, Morgane, who surprised him on his birthday. "It wasn't that long ago that I had a birthday, and I happen to like fast cars," he noted."So my wife bought me a fast car, but the fast car was in Oklahoma City, so me and JT back there on the bass got dropped off in Oklahoma City and we drove like a bat out of hell through the Ozark Mountains all the way to Nashville, Tennessee, and that's what this song is all about."

Advertisement

The lyrics call out several landmarks including Little Rock, Ozark Mountains, Fayetteville and White River.

-- Silke Jasso

"Arkansas Traveler," Norman Blake

You'll find this folk tune titled after the Land of Opportunity at the very beginning of country music. Eck Robertson and Henry Gilliland recorded it in 1922 during what's widely considered the first commercial recording session by country artists. Here, it's performed by Norman Blake, one of Georgia's most respected contributors to roots music.

Advertisement

-- Bobby Moore

California

"Streets of Bakersfield," Dwight Yoakam & Buck Owens

This somewhat obscure Homer Joy-penned '70s Buck Owens track skyrocketed in 1988, when Owens disciple Dwight Yoakam joined the country legend for this jaunt through the Golden State, featuring accordionist Flaco Jiménez. There's certainly no shortage of great songs about California, but this tale of a vagabond on his way back home doubles as a tribute to the Bakersfield Sound that made town the country music capital of the West.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Advertisement

Colorado

"Rocky Mountain High," John Denver

One of Colorado's state songs is fittingly this memorable folk tune from John Denver. The title track from his 1972 album was inspired by Denver's move to Aspen -- almost a love letter to the state itself. He was so moved by the stunning mountains and beauty of the area, he spent a whopping nine months writing this song in honor of his new home. Though initially considered controversial due to the use of the word "high," Denver claimed that it had nothing to do with drugs, it was all about how moved he was by the peaceful calm he felt when he was in Colorado.

-- Courtney Fox

Connecticut

"First Ever Connecticut Country Song," Rusty Gear

Advertisement

There used to be even fewer songs about the Constitution State, considering that two of the better options for this playlist (Delbert McClinton's "Connecticut Blues" and this tongue-in-cheek selection) hitting streaming services in 2022. Rusty Gear's solution to a decades-old problem ("the great state where I spend most of my time/ has no country song because it's really hard to rhyme") required a hearty dose of Tom T. Hall-style humor that's equal parts sarcastic and sincere.

-- Bobby Moore

Delaware

"Slower Lower," Jimmie Allen

There aren't too many songs out there about the small but mighty state of Delaware but Jimmie Allen wrote this gem about his beloved home state. It's the ultimate ode to a hometown, highlighting the simplicity of small-town coastal living, and everything Allen experienced growing up.

Advertisement

-- Courtney Fox

Florida

"Miami, My Amy," Keith Whitley

Whether you've loved this song for years or gained a new appreciation for the Keith Whitley classic through its recent prominence on TikTok, you can't argue with the fact that "Miami, My Amy" captures the nostalgia of a summer romance and a steamy Florida love story.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Advertisement

Georgia

"Georgia On My Mind," Ray Charles

Georgia native Ray Charles' 1960 recording of this Great American Songbook entry and Hoagy Carmichael original quickly became its definitive version. In 1979, Charles' gorgeous, majestic interpretation's renown made it a no-brainer for Georgia's official state song.

-- Bobby Moore

Hawaii

"Hawaii," Old Dominion

Advertisement

Following a memorable trip to Hawaii, Old Dominion felt compelled to write a Hawaiin-inspired country tune about the beautiful state. Highlighting the best parts of being a tourist on Hawaii's beaches, like drinking Mai Tai's and feeling like you're living straight out an Elvis movie, it's a memorable song about the ultimate vacation state.

-- Courtney Fox

"The Music of Hawaii'i," Melveen Leed

This 1975 song really highlights all of the things that have turned Hawaii into the beloved tourist destination its become. From the friendly locals to the unique music, it somehow makes you feel right at home. They are passionate about their history and sharing it with all of their visitors, which is part of the charm.

Advertisement

-- Courtney Fox

Idaho

"Idaho," Reckless Kelly

Though they've been a part of the Texas music scene since the mid-90s, Reckless Kelly formed in Stanley, Idaho. The band tributes the Gem State on "Idaho," a tender ode to returning home.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Advertisement

Illinois

"Long Hot Summer Days," John Hartford

There's no shortage of great songs about Illinois, from Sufjan Stevens' "Chicago" to Tom Waits' "Johnsburg, Illinois," but when it comes to country songs about the Prairie State, I'm always drawn to John Hartford's "Long Hot Summer Days." The "tow boat song," as Hartford called it, is a worker's anthem about, well, working through the dog days of summer. It's the perfect tribute to Illinois, name-dropping Pekin, Beardstown and Alton. You almost feel like you're floating down the Illinois River with him. If you can't get enough of this song, check out the great covers by Turnpike Troubadours and Sara Watkins.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Indiana

"Vincennes," Bobby Bare

Advertisement

Bobby Bare's 1966 album Streets of Baltimoreis a musical travelogue of sorts that passes through not just Maryland but also the Lone Star ("Houston"), Volunteer ("Memphis, Tennessee") and Wolverine ("Saginaw, Michgan") states. Listeners also visit "Vincennes," a town in Indiana that's upheld as an ideal alternative to the big city blues.

-- Bobby Moore

Iowa

"It Sure Can Get Cold in Des Moines," Tom T. Hall

One of the finest 20th century storytellers in any medium uses a bitterly cold winter in Iowa as a chilling analogy for this song off 1971's In Search of a Song-- a rural travelogue of an album that's inspired by Hall's treks to and from his home state of Kentucky.

Advertisement

-- Bobby Moore

Kansas

"Kansas City Star," Roger Miller

Both Kansas and Missouri can claim Roger Miller's jovial tale about a local, kid-friendly TV star of yore. Really, every city (except for Omaha, Neb. in this case) that can justify it should hinge its very identity on Miller's lighter-hearted material.

-- Bobby Moore

Advertisement

Kentucky

"Coal Miner's Daughter," Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn is synonymous with Kentucky and there may be no better tribute to Eastern Kentucky than Lynn's tale of poverty, perseverance and family than the country legend's autobiographical "Coal Miner's Daughter."

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Louisiana

"City of New Orleans," Willie Nelson

Advertisement

Originally recorded by Steve Goodman in 1971, Willie Nelson recorded "City Of New Orleans" as the title track for his 1984 album, earning Goodman a posthumous Grammy Award. It was an easy No. 1 hit on the charts, covering one of the most storied cities in the country. Goodman, who wrote the song, was originally inspired by a train ride from Illinois down to the Big Easy.

-- Courtney Fox

"Callin' Baton Rouge," Garth Brooks

Between namedropping the home city of college sports juggernaut LSU (Louisiana State University) and being undeniably catchy when recorded by the likes of the Oak Ridge Boys, New Grass Revival and Garth Brooks, "Callin' Baton Rouge" was pretty much a shoo-in to become a more modern equivalent of Hank Williams' equally celebratory "Jambalaya."

-- Bobby Moore

Advertisement

Maine

"King of the Road," Roger Miller

One of country music's greatest humorists, Roger Miller, plays the role of a "man of means by no means," a boxcar-hopping troubadour who makes a stop in Bangor, Maine before moving on down the line.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Maryland

"Streets of Baltimore," Nanci Griffith and John Prine

Advertisement

Two of the greatest visionaries to ever call Nashville home, Tompall Glaser and Harlan Howard, co-wrote a true singer's song that got interpreted over the years by Bobby Bare, Gram Parsons and the Del McCoury Band. Its themes of heartbreak as well rural versus urban living sounded even more palpable when recorded in 1998 by the dream duo of Nanci Griffith and John Prine.

-- Bobby Moore

Massachusetts

"Boston," Kenny Chesney

Country superstar Kenny Chesney may be closely tied to his beachy vibes, but he's been open over the years about his love for the city of Boston. He is known to stop there on tours and fully embraces all of its northeastern charm. "Boston" is all about a girl from the memorable New England city who loves everything from the Red Sox to flirting at the local bars.

Advertisement

-- Courtney Fox

Michigan

"Saginaw, Michigan," Lefty Frizzell

One of the most gifted country vocalists to ever step in front of a microphone brought to life one of the best story-driven co-writes by the equally brilliant Bill Anderson. Covers of note include one by Bobby Bare for his map-hopping 1966 album Streets of Baltimore.

-- Bobby Moore

Advertisement

Minnesota

"Minneapolis," Lucinda Williams

One of the greatest living singer-songwriters, Lucinda Williams has shared vivid descriptions of New Orleans, Lake Charles, Louisiana and more. On "Minneapolis," she shares the story of a "wasted, angry and sad" lover yearning for their long gone partner from the snowy Minnesota city.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Mississippi

"Mississippi Girl," Faith Hill

Advertisement

With this John Rich co-write, Faith Hill promised that despite her success in Nashville and Hollywood, she never strayed from her Star, Miss. upbringing. Think of it as a 21st century equivalent of another song about home state pride: Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter."

-- Bobby Moore

Missouri

"New Madrid," Uncle Tupelo

Hailing from Belleville, Illinois just a few miles from the Missouri border, Uncle Tupelo was primed to write a great song about the Show-Me State. They wrote the all-time best song about Missouri with "New Madrid," a tune that not only gives us a history lesson about the New Madrid earthquake, which, as the song says, really did cause the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours, but also tells the fascinating tale of climatologist Iben Browning, who in 1990 predicted that there was a 50-50 chance that a "megaquake" would hit the New Madrid seismic fault zone in December of that year. ("There's a man with conviction/ And although he's gettin' old/ Mr. Browning has a prediction/ We've all been told," the band sings.) Thankfully, Browning was wrong, but his prediction did scare the hell out of Missourians. Regardless, "New Madrid" still stands as one of the all time greats.

Advertisement

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Montana

"Big City," Merle Haggard

The second single (and title track) to his 1982 album, "Big City" laments the vigorous rat race and "these dirty old sidewalks" amidst a towering concrete jungle. After a conversation with tour bus driver Dean Holloway, Merle Haggard feverishly wrote out the lyrics as an ode to a simpler existence "somewhere in the middle of Montana," he yearns. "And give me all I've got coming to me / And keep your retirement / And your so-called Social Security / Big city turn me loose and set me free." Over steady-paced percussion, not unlike a bus' squealing tires, Haggard goes on to bemoan how he's "been working everyday since I was twenty / Haven't got a thing to show for anything I've done," while "there's folks who never work and they've got plenty." Despite the springy rhythm, the lyrics and fiddle lay bare the lonesomeness bleeding from his heart.

-- Jason Scott

Advertisement

Nebraska

"Omaha," Waylon Jennings

Nine of the 10 songs on Waylon Jennings' 1973 classic Honky Tonk Heroeswere written or co-written by fellow Texan and rebel heart Billy Joe Shaver. Among them is "Omaha," a co-write with Tom T.'s brother, Hillman Hall. It's an all-too-relatable story about someone who left their hometown as fast as possible, only to learn that unchecked personal issues will follow them to a bigger city.

-- Bobby Moore

Nevada

"Ooh Las Vegas," Gram Parsons

Advertisement

Ah, Las Vegas. Sin City. Where people flock to casinos with dreams of hitting it rich but, more often than not, leave empty-handed. Gram Parsons expertly captures all of the mixed feelings this city can bring up, saying it "ain't no place for a poor boy like me." From making him a wreck at the casinos to leading to a long recovery at the hotel after the fact, it's definitely a party city that can sometimes wear you out.

-- Courtney Fox

New Hampshire

"Leaving New Hampshire," Andy Leftwich

The quality of this fast-driving instrumental by bluegrass and gospel fiddle maestro Andy Leftwich makes up for the lack of quantity when it comes to songs about the Granite State. For the uninitiated, Leftwich is a four-time Grammy award-winning multi-instrumentalist. He's excelled as a member of Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder and the trio Three Ring Circle (with dobro player Rob Ickes and bassist Dave Pomeroy).

Advertisement

-- Bobby Moore

New Jersey

"Walk Through the Bottomland," Lyle Lovett

Leave it to the great Lyle Lovett to write one hell of a country story song about a New Jersey lady who falls in love with a rodeo cowboy and follows him across the country. Add in vocals from Emmylou Harris and you have one of the prettiest -- and saddest --country tunes ever recorded.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Advertisement

New Mexico

"New Mexico," Johnny Cash

"New Mexico," written by Leon Lambson and Johnny Johnson and recorded by Cash in 1964, was the 9th track off the Man in Black's The Original Sun Sounds of Johnny Cash. It also appears on the compilation album released in 2011, Bootleg Vol II From Memphis to Hollywood.

"We left the town of Griffin in the merry month of May/ When all the world was lovely and everything was gay/ With saddles on our horses, marching over we did go/ Until we reached the logging out in New Mexico," Cash sings.

-- Silke Jasso

Advertisement

New York

"Rhinestone Cowboy," Glen Campbell

The title track from Glen Campbell's 1975 was a massive country and pop hit. Songwriter Larry Weiss had just moved his family from California to New York and was inspired to write a song about fulfilling the American dream in his exciting new state. As a kid, he loved singing cowboy films, featuring stars like Roy Rogers and Gene Autry, who, to him, felt like "rhinestone cowboys." Initially, it wasn't a hit when he recorded it and released it in Australia, but Campbell heard it when he was on tour Down Under and turned it into his signature song.

-- Courtney Fox

North Carolina

"Wagon Wheel," Old Crow Medicine Show

Advertisement

Back in the early '70s, Bob Dylan wrote the chorus to what would become "Wagon Wheel." It wasn't until Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor added versus 25 years later that the song became a folk classic.

The song is all about a hitchhiking experience from New England down to Raleigh, traveling through Virginia with hopes of seeing a lover waiting down in North Carolina. Fans went wild when Darius Rucker performed this with Old Crow Medicine Show at the Grand Ole Opry and he released his own recorded version the following year in 2013. It's now become synonymous with both artists as well as the state of North Carolina.

-- Courtney Fox

"Greensboro Woman," Townes Van Zandt

Advertisement

A defining songwriter of his generation, Townes Van Zandt paints a vivid picture about love and the temptations that lie elsewhere. The tender pitter-patter in the arrangement suggests the distance he plans on putting between where he is and "where my thoughts do lie." His voice is like a dove fluttering against the ping of finger cymbals and a guitar's downcast trickle. "For once is someone waitin' there, and if you don't mind, I'll just think on her instead," he sings in a sharp whisper. Found on 1971's High, Low, and In Between, "Greensboro Woman" perfectly captures the emotional give-and-take with a subdued yet overwhelming performance.

-- Jason Scott

North Dakota

"North Dakota," Lyle Lovett

Lyle Lovett's melancholy "North Dakota," from Joshua Judges Ruth, examines the caged emotions of men -- in this case, those in North Dakota and Texas.

Advertisement

"The boys from North Dakota, they drink whiskey for their fun," Lovett sings, and you can practically feel the chill of the North Dakota wind.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Ohio

"Look at Miss Ohio," Gillian Welch

Gillian Welch's 2003 song "Look at Miss Ohio" covers the state of Ohio's participation on this list. Although the state name of Ohio is in the title, the song isn't so much about the state as it is about the tune's central character: a free-spirited woman simply referred to as "Miss Ohio." This name could be taken literally, as a woman actually from Ohio, or it could symbolize a woman who feels as if she must act perfect -- like a pageant queen. Either way, the tune certainly describes the main character's desire to escape the norm of her life and be free to wander and make mistakes. She sings of driving to Atlanta in a ragtop convertible, and while she does eventually want to live life on course, she's not ready to do that quite yet. "I want to do right, but not right now," Welch sings.

Advertisement

-- Grace Lenehan Vaughn

Oklahoma

"Tulsa Time," Don Williams

One of the best tunes about the Sooner State follows a dreamer bound for what he believes are greener pastures. But after trying his hand in Hollywood, he realizes he'd be better off in Tulsa. Can you blame him? Hearing Don Williams' smooth-as-silk voice over that easy groove is enough to make anyone pack up the Pontiac and cruise back to T-Town.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Advertisement

"Okie From Muskogee," Merle Haggard

Although country legend Merle Haggard hailed from California, he saluted the state of Oklahoma in his 1969 hit, "Okie From Muskogee." The song centers on the small Oklahoma city of Muskogee, but the tune's message goes beyond that, serving as a celebration of middle America. Written in a time when the Vietnam War was well underway, anti-war protesters were hitting the streets and drugs and hippies took over the West Coast, "Okie From Muskogee" showcases the other side of the coin: the traditional American citizens who didn't "smoke marijuana," take "trips on LSD" or burn their draft cards. The buttoned-up image Haggard portrays in the song is a tad ironic, but it's ultimately a song about being proud of who you are and where you're from.

-- Grace Lenehan Vaughn

Oregon

"Portland, Oregon," Loretta Lynn and Jack White

Advertisement

Though she's a proud Kentuckian, Loretta Lynn spent several years in the Pacific Northwest in Washington State. On this classic collaboration with Jack White from Van Lear Rose,the country queen and rocker raise a glass of sloe gin fizz to the City of Roses.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Pennsylvania

"Philadelphia Lawyer," Maddox Brothers & Rose

Advertisement

The titular character in this murder ballad's infidelity with a cowboy in Reno, Nev.'s wife ultimately leads to one less shrewd lawyer from Pennsylvania. The Woody Guthrie original entered the country song canon through Maddox Brothers & Rose, a legendary family band from the genre's formative years that impacted the sound and look of popular music to come.

-- Bobby Moore

Rhode Island

"The Last Resort," Eagles

"She came from Providence/ One in Rhode Island" goes Don Henley's opening lines of Hotel California's closing track. It's a dreary, seven-and-a-half-minute opus that champions environmental awareness and condemns a history of destroying natural resources that dates back to America's earliest colonists.

Advertisement

-- Bobby Moore

South Carolina

"South Carolina Low Country," Josh Turner

Josh Turner's trembling bass bellows through the trees like a crisp autumn wind. "South Carolina, Low Country" honors not only his roots in the Southern state but an upbringing "singing all them bluegrass and country songs." Later, he continues, "I remember standing in the warm sunshine / Working my fingers to the bone / Singing as I suckered down that ole drag row." As much as the culture, music coursed in his veins for as long as he can remember and remains an unwavering part of his being. The songs, what he calls "South Carolina low country," are drenched in "Southern words with an old Sandlapper tune."

-- Jason Scott

Advertisement

South Dakota

"Rapid City, South Dakota," Kinky Friedman

Kinky Friedman has called "Rapid City, South Dakota" the first pro-choice country song. The song, later covered by Dwight Yoakam, follows a hitchhiker in a rush to leave Rapid City as he regretfully recounts leaving his pregnant girlfriend and tells himself that she'll be alright because of "a doctor in Chicago."

"He said 'I hope she finds the goodbye letter that I wrote her, but the mail don't move too fast in Rapid City, South Dakota,'" Friedman sings.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Advertisement

Tennessee

"Tennessee Mountain Home," Dolly Parton

There's nothing better than basking in the sun on your front porch and taking in the scenery. With her 1973 song "My Tennessee Mountain Home," consummate songwriter Dolly Parton invites the listener to take a seat next to her and "watch the kids a' playin' with June bugs on a string, and chase the glowin' fireflies when evenin' shadows fall." A gentle arrangement nestles around her honeyed voice as light and warm as the summer sun's golden rays. "Walkin' home from church on a Sunday with the one ya' love / Just laughin', talkin', making future plans," she weaves a exhilarating tapestry of her country homestead. "And when the folks ain't lookin', you might steal a kiss or two / Sittin' in the porch swing, holdin' hands."

-- Jason Scott

"Rocky Top," The Osborne Brothers

Advertisement

There's no easier route to becoming a song that's synonymous with a state than gaining a stamp of approval from college football fans. Perfect example: fight song designation by the Tennessee Volunteers made "Rocky Top" more than one of the 1960s' best-known contributions to the bluegrass canon.

-- Bobby Moore

Texas

"All My Ex's Live in Texas," George Strait

I'd venture to guess there's no state as celebrated in country songs as Texas. From "Luckenbach, Texas" to "Waltz Across Texas" to the great Terry Allen's "Amarillo Highway," The Lone Star State is the subject of many classics -- several of them recorded by King George himself. But perhaps no song better captures leaving the state (begrudgingly) than George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas." Strait gives us a tour through Texas -- and down memory lane -- as he recalls his past loves, such as Rosanna in Texarkana, Eileen in Abilene, Allison in Galveston and Dimples in Temple.

Advertisement

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"Texas When I Die," Tanya Tucker

For many, one's home state is literal heaven on earth. "Texas (When I Die)," first recorded by Ed Bruce, served as the lead single to Tanya Tucker's 1978 album TNT. Having toured every inch of the country, nothing was able to "hold my attention" and "couldn't sing my song" quite like Texas. "If tomorrow finds me busted flat in Dallas, I won't care, 'cause at least I'll know I'm home," she prides. But even more, whenever her time comes to shake this mortal coil, she'll know she has a place in the afterlife ? if the pearly gates won't take her, that is "When I die, I may not go to heaven," she considers. "I don't know if they let cowboys in / If they don't just let me go to Texas, boys, 'cause Texas is as close as I've been."

-- Jason Scott

Advertisement

Utah

"Salt Lake City," Hank Williams, Jr.

Hank Williams Jr.'s "Salt Lake City" is the perfect anecdote about heartbreak.. The country singer sings of losing his lover and reminiscing on how she loved him in Salt Lake City.

"And think of all the times that she said that she loved me/ But that's just a memory in Salt Lake City," he sings. "I should pack my things and go but my heart keeps saying no/ Someday she'll come back to me and Salt Lake City."

-- Silke Jasso

Advertisement

Vermont

"Moonlight in Vermont," Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson's label at the time, Columbia, was skeptical of the country icon's decision to record Stardust, a collection of American pop standards, such as "Georgia on My Mind," "Blue Skies" and "All of Me." As usual, Nelson had the right idea. The album, considered one of Nelson's best, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame class in 2015. "Moonlight in Vermont," the Red Headed Stranger's take on a '40s song written by John Blackburn and Karl Suessdorf, serves as an intoxicating tribute to the Green Mountain State.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Virginia

"My Old Virginia Home"

Advertisement

The Carter Family, the first family of country music, capture the ache of homesickness and the longing to return home on the 1800s folk tune "My Old Virginia Home."

"I'm a lad from old Virginia/ And I'm coming, coming home," they sing. "There I'll settle down forever/ In my old Virginia home."

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Washington

"Talkin' Seattle Grunge Rock Blues," Todd Snider

Advertisement

Todd Snider pokes a little goodhearted fun at the Seattle grunge scene and the mad dash by record labels to capitalize on and ultimately exploit the genre on "Talkin' Seattle Grunge Rock Blues."

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

West Virginia

"Take Me Home, Country Roads"

"Take Me Home, Country Roads" was written by Bill Danoff, John Denver and Taffy Nivert. By far my personal favorite on the list, it was released by Denver in 1971, peaking at No. 2 on Billboard's US Hot 100 singles. The track became one of Denver's most popular songs, selling over 1.6 million digital copies in the US alone.

Advertisement

"Country roads, take me home/ To the place I belong," Denver sings. "West Virginia, mountain mama/ Take me home, country roads."

The song became a symbol for West Virginia, becoming one of the state's anthems in 2014.

-- Silke Jasso

Wisconsin

"What's Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me)," Jerry Lee Lewis

Advertisement

Jerry Lee Lewis and his right-hand musician, the versatile and prolific Kenny Lovelace, perfectly mirror some of the finest and most regretful drinking songs by country contemporaries with this honky-tonk send-up of Schlitz's advertising slogan, "the beer that made Milwaukee famous."

-- Bobby Moore

Wyoming

"Beaches of Cheyenne," Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks delivered one of the most heartbreaking rodeo tunes ever recorded with "Beaches of Cheyenne," which centers on a devastated woman grieving the loss of her cowboy, who "drew a bull no man could ride" in Cheyenne.

Advertisement

"And all the dreams that they'd been living in the California sand, Died right there beside him in Cheyenne," Brooks sings.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"Lights of Cheyenne," James McMurtry

One of music's best storytellers, James McMurtry shares a vivid tale of restlessness and desperation during a night in the Cowboy State, where time seems to stand still.

Advertisement

"She's got a cowboy problem and this last one's a sight/ All dressed up like Gunsmoke for Saturday night," McMurtry sings. "And they were off to the bars for lack of a plan/ Racing the stars to the lights of Cheyenne."

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Related Videos