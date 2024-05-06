Morgan Wallen's Arrest Could Have An Impact On Nashville's Rooftop Bars And Nightlife

Morgan Wallen's arrest could have a bigger impact on Nashville's rooftop bars and nightlife than you think. Music City is proposing potential changes to protect tourists.

Speaking with Fox 17, Mayor Freddie O'Connell opened up about how the city planned to keep tourists safe. For instance, 100,000 visitors hit Music City for a multi-event weekend. With so many people visiting Nashville, it's important to ensure that the city keeps them safe. The last thing anyone wants is another Riley Strain situation.

The mayor addressed how the city will protect visitors from falling objects. The city has plenty of roof top bars, and Wallen's arrest sort of let the cat out of the bag. No one wants a copycat throwing chairs from the rooftop. So what changes could that entail. The mayor didn't go into any specifics. But he said that the city was considering what safety protocols they could implement. "We will see if we wind up making recommendations that should go to Metro Historic Zoning Commission," the mayor said.

Morgan Wallen's Arrest

Nets perhaps? Higher guard rails around the roof? A no-walk zone? I'm just spitballing, but it's clear that Nashville wants to address this sooner rather than later. As for Wallen, he'll go to court in August. The singer skipped out on his hearing last week, but according to his attorney, it was expected."The court has formally waived Morgan Wallen's appearance on Friday, May 3 as his presence is not required to advance the case. The Office of the District Attorney has been notified of the Appearance Waiver," Attorney Worrick Robinson said.

Meanwhile, Wallen said he takes responsibility for what happened. The singer wants to make amends both with his fans as well as the city of Nashville.

On social media, Wallen wrote , "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW"