Morgan Wallen Fans Blast Amazon For Refusing To Stream Singer's Stagecoach Performance

Morgan Wallen fans aren't happy. Amazon Music Live recently refused to air the singer's performance at Stagecoach over the weekend. The decision drew backlash from viewers.

Stagecoach previously announced its lineup with Wallen notably absent. It appears that the streamer opted to showcase almost every singer but Wallen. Instead, Amazon showcased back to back performances with Diplo and then ending with Wiz Khalifa. The decision baffled many viewers.

So let's look at possible reasons. Perhaps, there was some sort of contract dispute with Wallen's camp and Amazon on show the singer. These sort of disputes do happen, but given the fact, Amazon thoroughly showcased Stagecoach you wouldn't think that would be an issue. You would think that issues like that would have been resolved with Wallen agreed to play.

The other possible reason is Amazon chose not to air Wallen's performance due to his real-life controversies. Amazon hasn't given an official reason, but it's certainly a possibility. Authorities arrested Wallen earlier this month for allegedly chunking a chair from Eric Church's bar's rooftop. He's facing three felonies and a misdemeanor as a result.

Morgan Wallen Fans Are Angry

It's just the latest in a long line of controversies from the singer. But Wallen has created a bit of an outlaw, bad-boy image. Fans aren't happy, and they took to social to voice their displeasure. One person wrote, "The best part about canceling my @amazon membership tonight is I got money back since I had a yearly subscription. Bye Amazon. Big mistake in not showing @MorganWallen tonight #stagecoach2024 By canceling him, you got cancelled. You won't get another penny from me."

Another wrote, "What a joke- not playing stagecoach headliner Morgan Wallen on Amazon music! He's the most talented country singer out there right now! So disappointing. If this was about the stupid mistake he made. Get past it! Everyone makes mistakes! Diplo sucks and not even country!"

Yet another person wrote, "So this is ridiculous.... I don't care who decided not to stream Morgan...but it was the wrong choice. Feels like a big double bird to us who pay for Amazon Prime... I want a credit on my account stat!"

One person blasted Amazon, saying, "Amazon sucks for not live streaming Morgan Wallen smh."

Not understanding why it was so controversial, one person simply put it, "Not using Amazon because they don't show Morgan Wallen is an odd hill to die on."