morgan-wallen-teams-with-make-a-wish-for-12-year-old-fan-battling-cancer

On Saturday, Country artist Morgan Wallen delighted a young girl from Mississippi who is courageously fighting cancer. Wallen teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, turning 12-year-old Jayla Hibbler's dream into reality by introducing her to her favorite artist.

Last week, Jayla successfully finished her chemotherapy on Monday and her radiation treatments on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post by the Morgan Wallen Foundation, it was revealed that Jayla had the opportunity to see Wallen perform during his "One Night At A Time" tour in Oxford. Additionally, she received a pair of custom boots and a specially tailored outfit.

Local Mississippi news station WDAM-TV disclosed that Jayla received the surprise when she walked into a clothing store last Thursday morning, anticipating a routine shopping trip. Instead, she was warmly welcomed by Make-A-Wish Mississippi, who told her she would be meeting Wallen that weekend.

Jayla is battling stage 4 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. Over the past five months, she has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy at New Orleans Children's Hospital.

"We're all just really close," Edrick Hibbler, Jayla's dad told the outlet. "It's been extremely difficult, like throughout the process, because we had to be separated some and we're always together."

Morgan Wallen's Concert Offered the Family Their First Trip in a Long Time

Meanwhile, the Morgan Wallen concert was the family's first "normal" outing in some time.

"We haven't had a trip in a long time since all the things I've been going on," Jayla added. "We're going to make memories with family. It feels good. It feels like life is going back to normal."

Of course, this gesture of kindness comes after the country star was reportedly involved in an incident where he threw a chair from the roof of a bar in Nashville, Tennessee. He was arrested on April 7, charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

On the night before his Oxford concert, the singer finally spoke out about the arrest, stating, "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

Wallen added, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."