Morgan Wallen Accepts Responsibility Following Felony Charges And Arrest

Morgan Wallen is speaking out after his Nashville arrest earlier in April. The singer expressed remorse for his actions and explained why he has been silent until now.

Behind the scenes, Wallen said he had been speaking with those involved and those he personally wronged. For instance, he reached out to Nashville police as well as the people at Eric Church's bar Chief's. He said that he is ashamed of his actions and wants to make amends.

On social media, Wallen wrote, "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW"

Police arrested Wallen after he allegedly threw a chair from the rooftop of the bar. At first, there was some confusion if it was the singer that authorities arrested, but Wallen's lawyer confirmed that authorities arrested his client. The statement read, "At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

Morgan Wallen Proceeds With Tour

The chair crashed into the street below and almost hit two cops nearby. A college student was injured a few years ago from a chair thrown from a bar rooftop, so it's a fairly serious matter. Authorities are charging Wallen with three felonies of wreckless endangerment as well as with disorderly conduct.

However, the arrest hasn't changed plans for Wallen's career despite the risk of jail time. Wallen confirmed that he will continue forward with his tour as is. He also said that he has plans of opening his own bar. It's not the first time that Wallen has been arrested. Authorities previously arrested the singer for disorderly conduct.

At the time, Wallen also apologized on social media. "Hey y'all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," he wrote at the time. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected. Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class," he said. "Love y'all."