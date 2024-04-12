Morgan Wade Has Perfect Name For New Album Amid Kyle Richards Dating Rumors

Morgan Wade fans can rejoice because the singer is coming out with a new album, and it has the perfect name — Obsessed. Because fans have been obsessed about the sizzling chemistry between Wade and actor Kyle Richards. Rumors have swirled that the two are actually dating.

The singer took to social media to announce the album. It's dropping in August. However, fans can already get a taste with the new single "Time to Love, Time to Kill." Wade wrote, "New album, same me. Thank you for the continued support! Pre-orders & new merch for #Obsessed are up now. Looking forward to sharing and hope you love "Time to Love, Time to Kill" out now (link in bio & story)."

So far, Richards hasn't offered any spicy comments on the announcement. But fans took to the comment section to praise the singer. One wrote, "Loving the sound of the new song. You truly are amazing. Every song hits different every time. ?"

Another wrote, "brb listening on repeat whole flight to TN."

Yet another wrote, "Omg yes!!! Best news ever!!! I'm so excited!!!" A fan wrote, "Congratulations team! ??"

Kyle Richards Weighs In On Morgan Wade

For the most part, Wade hasn't publicly commented on the rumors involving Richards. However, a source close to Richards said the actor was navigating her feelings. Things are complicated due to Richards breaking things off with her estranged husband.

"She really cares about Morgan and there is a strong connection," said the insider. They said that Richards still has a lot of hurt feelings about her past relationship that she's trying to deal with. So perhaps, it's not the best time for a new relationship.

The insider said, "Kyle was excited to have these feelings after losing connection with Mauricio in their marriage."

Meanwhile, Richards addressed her own changing feelings publicly.

"I love her, she's my friend and I love her," Richards said. "I'm evolving, I'm changing.I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own and I don't know. I don't know what my future holds right now."

She said she's continuing to evolve. "I have changed," Richards said. "I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe. This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"