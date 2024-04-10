Kyle Richards Reportedly "Navigating Her Feelings" For Morgan Wade, According to Insider

Dating rumors about Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have been going on for months now. But are the two actually a couple? Richards is reportedly "navigating her feelings" about Wade.

An insider told Us Weekly that Richards is still a bit confused about her relationship with Wade and where it's going. It probably doesn't help that everything is so public, putting additional pressure on the reality star. However, it's clear that Richards cares for Wade.

"She really cares about Morgan and there is a strong connection," said the insider. She said that Richards is "confused" in part due to her separation from her husband. There's still a lot of "deeply hurt" feelings about the dissolution of her marriage.

Wade entered Richards' life at a time that's extremely confusing for the actor. The insider said, "Kyle was excited to have these feelings after losing connection with Mauricio in their marriage."

For the most part, Richards hasn't commented about the couple's separation. "Mauricio respects Kyle for not tarnishing her name or speaking out about the details," said the insider. "He says there was no affair but does take responsibility for making Kyle lose all trust in the marriage."

However, it appears the two are "really done for good." So what does that mean for Richards and Wade? Even, Rihanna thinks they're a couple. Well, Richards is also dealing with the publicity around her separation. She's trying to keep things private for now as much as possible.

"Like most married couples, Kyle and Mauricio have gone through their fair share of ups and downs over the years," the source explained. "They've tried to keep things private and out of the spotlight but obviously it's all out there now."

Kyle Richards On Morgan Wade

Richards previously addressed whether she saw herself and her husband getting back together. Rather than say yes or no, Richards sidestepped the question for now.

"That's a big question," she said, via Heavy. "That's too big of a question to answer. I don't know, that's way too loaded." She also addressed comments that her sister Kathy Hilton made about her relationship. She said that Richards and her husband had issues for years.

"I was a little surprised she said that because her timing was off," she shared. "And to be honest, she wasn't really around during that time. Our relationship wasn't in that place. So I'm not sure where she got that from. But her timing was definitely off. It definitely was off."