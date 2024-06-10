Country music festivals are meant to be fun and a good break away to enjoy music. However, Florida's Rock The Country Music Festival led to 34 people being hospitalized and 400-something seeking medical treatment.

According to Click Orlando, 21 people were hospitalized during the first day. Meanwhile, 11 additional people needed the hospital on Saturday, according to the Marion County Fire Rescue. Additionally, several hundred people needed medical treatment during the festival's two-days.

What exactly happened? Well, it's all due to the heat. The fire department reported issues such as heat-related illnesses, intoxication and vomiting. The organization didn't go into the nitty-gritty of treatment, but it did confirm that several people ended up in the hospital. The festival saw near-record heat. Officials advised festivalgoers to properly hydrate. Officials also had two medical tents and cooling tents located on the festival grounds as well.

Festival-Goers Can't Beat The Heat At Rock The Country Music Festival

The sheriff's department said they ended up treating "a significant number of patients for heat-related illness." The organization urged people to drink plenty of water. The Rock The Country music festival featured both Kid Rock and Jason Aldean as headliners. "As we gather for the Rock the Country concert today and tomorrow, I urge everyone to prioritize their safety. Please stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, seek shade, and take regular rest breaks. Let's have a fantastic two-day concert, knowing that Marion County Fire Rescue and Marion County Sheriff's Office are here to ensure everyone remains safe," Fire Chief James Banta said in the post.

Temperatures reached in the 102-106 degree range on Friday. Heat exhaustion is a serious issue, meaning your body can't regulate its temperature. It can eventually lead to a heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include fatigue, headache, dizziness, muscle cramping, and vomiting. It requires immediate care. One should move to a cooler area, apply wet cloths, and hydrate on water. Medical attention may also be required in more severe cases.

Meanwhile, a heat stroke can lead to brain damage and even death. It's a greater issue that includes rapid pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and even loss of consciousness.