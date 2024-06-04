Brutal Accident Sends Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Aldean to ER

I can think of better ways for the Aldean family to spend their romantic getaway than the emergency room.

The power couple are vacationing out in Switzerland, taking in the scenery and getting into tourist attractions. Unfortunately, a twist of fate brings wife Brittany Aldean to the ER. She posts on Instagram a video of her in a cast, nursing a drink with a cast on. "You probably are wondering how I ended up here. I broke my hand in Switzerland," she smiles with a sarcastic 'cheers!'

She captions the post with a pun, continuing to poke fun at the incident. "Took a ride on the not-so-funicular and Switzerland'ed in the ER," she writes.

How Did Brittany Aldean Break Her Hand?

In a group of Instagram stories, she details some of the fun she's getting into in Switzerland and how she injured herself. "A couple of days ago we were in Switzerland, it was like 11 at night, super later," Aldean recalls. "We were taking this funicular up, which is basically this little train that takes you up the mountain. It was taking us to our hotel. My body weight went forward and fell like down the stairs, and then my hand stayed."

Doctors tell her she broke something in her palm and that she plans to keep us in the know about how it heals. If nothing else, she's making plenty of light about it.

This comes on the heels of an otherwise great year for them. Husband and country superstar Jason Aldean stole the show at the ACM Awards, performing Toby Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy" in a tribute to the late country great. Fans loved it, even more so, the family was deeply touched by the performance. At the time, the camera panned over to the family, singing along with tears streaming down their faces.

Can't keep the Aldean family down for too long. Here's to a speedy recovery for Brittany.