Kid Rock Causes An Uproar After Allegedly Hurling Racial Slurs and Waving a Gun At Reporter

Kid Rock swears he is uncancellable. We'll see if that's indeed the case. The musician recently caused an uproar after an interview went south.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kid Rock allegedly was intoxicated. According to the reporter, Rock brandished a black handgun and flashed it around."I got a f——-g goddamn gun right here if I need it. I got them everywhere," Kid Rock said, according to writer David Peisner. The Rolling Stone reporter alleges that Kid Rock also used the n-word deliberately through the interview.

He also discussed his use of the Confederate flag. "I was using the Confederate flag because I love Lynyrd Skynyrd, and I think it just looks cool," he said.

"It'd be easy to label this as the rantings of a drunk racist, but as with everything that Ritchie does, it's hard to know how calculated it all is," Peisner wrote about Kid Rock. "Is he just trying to get a reaction? Is he begging to be pilloried when this story comes out so he can launch into a very public tirade against 'cancel culture?' Is this all just a play for more attention? Would any of that make it less s——y?"

Kid Rock Set Social Media on Fire

As the reporter suggests, it is entirely possible that Rock is desperately trying to get a rise out of people. Anything for attention and to feel like he has agency over 'cancel culture.' He even admits the jig to the reporter. He drunkenly slurs, "Would you do me a favor?" he pleads. "Just write the most horrific article about me. Do it. It helps me.""

If that's his goal, he got what he wants. People are incensed online. One X user says, "Kid Rock being a gun waving, racist a—hole was on everyone's bingo card. It's the free center square."

Another wrote, "He's using racial slurs and waving a gun around while drunk. If that's who represents you, then you are a terrible person." It's not the first time that the singer caused controversy. The self-proclaimed 'cowboy' moves in the industry with extreme thorniness, the sort of drunken contrarianism that gets people to pay attention, good or bad. He shook his fist when Bud Light partners with a transgender influencer. Rock goes on drunken stupors on the internet about 'wokeness' and any woman that dares to exist wrong in his orbit.

He claims he's uncancellable. We shall see what the future holds for the singer given the new controversy.