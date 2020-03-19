Rooted in Country: Walker Montgomery on Montgomery Gentry's 'Hillbilly Shoes'

When given the chance to chat with Walker Montgomery about meaningful songs connected to his talented family, it seemed too obvious to talk about his famous father, John Michael Montgomery. Instead, Wide Open Country asked Walker about a special memory connected to "Hillbilly Shoes," a song by his uncle Eddie Montgomery's duo with the late Troy Gentry, Montgomery Gentry.

"'Hillbilly Shoes' is special to me, even more now," he said. "The first time I sang with Eddie was (earlier in the year), and it was at Troy Gentry's foundation. We kicked off the show with 'Hillbilly Shoes.' I do 'Hillbilly Shoes' in my set, as well, but being able to sing at the Opry for the first time with my uncle and do that song, that's probably the most special song to me of Montgomery Gentry's."

Walker and Eddie's duet came Feb. 5, 2020 at the Grand Ole Opry House during C'Ya on The Flipside, a benefit for the Troy Gentry Foundation.

Bobby Taylor, Mike Geiger and Woody Mullis co-wrote "Hillbilly Bone," which was produced by Joe Scaife. It became Montgomery Gentry's debut single in 1999 and appeared on their debut album Tattoos & Scars.

Although the country music duo's first single stalled at No. 13, it and top 5 follow-up "Lonely and Gone" set the tone for a career that included five No. 1 country songs: "If You Ever Stop Loving Me," "Something to Be Proud Of," "Lucky Man," "Back When I Knew It All" and "Roll With Me."

As for Walker, he's chasing his own piece of that neon rainbow with recent song "Like My Daddy Done It."

"Hillbilly Shoes" Lyrics

I was there when the men came, and told us all the news

Father forgive them for they know not what they do

Till they walk a while, a country mile

In my hillbilly shoes

You want to judge me by the whiskey on my breath

You think you know me but you ain't seen nothing yet

Till you walk a while, a country mile

In my hillbilly shoes

In my hillbilly shoes

You work all day in the muck and the mire

Dance a little jig and a stomp by the fire

Ain't too much these boots cant do

Might even kick a little sense into you

Well I'm going up cripple creek going in a run

Going up cripple creek to have a little fun

Law man said they found some tracks

People saw them leavin but they never come back

Oh, you don't know me, you don't know, you don't know you don't know

Till you walk a while, a country mile

In my hillbilly shoes

In my hillbilly shoes

