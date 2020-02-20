Kentucky-native Walker Montgomery's country roots run deep. After all, he has more family ties to country music than most. Montgomery is the son of country star John Michael Montgomery and the nephew of Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry.

But "Like My Daddy Done It," written by Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip and Chase McGill, isn't about having a superstar for a father. It's about being proud to carry on the family traditions -- hard work and honest living -- he learned from his dad.

"The pinecone don't fall far from the tall pine tree," Montgomery sings. "There was just one thing I ever wanted to be and that was just like him/ Burning my candle at both ends."

Montgomery says the song reflects exactly how he feels about his own father.

"When I first heard 'Like My Daddy Done It,' I felt like this song was written for me," Montgomery tells Wide Open Country. "I feel lucky to have grown up with such a special guy to teach me the ways of the world, and I can't wait for everyone to hear this song that means so much to me. This one's for you, Dad."

Listen to "Like My Daddy Done It" below.

Walker Montgomery is currently on tour with Jon Langston and has performed with Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery and Easton Corbin.