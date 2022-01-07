The new country music drama Monarch looks like it's the series country fans have been waiting for. Arista Records/Monument Records, the official music partner of the upcoming FOX drama, previously released Hank Williams Jr's "A Country Boy Can Survive" as performed by one of the show's stars, Trace Adkins. Now the day has arrived for the show's theme song "The Card You Gamble." Performed by rising country singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith, the song feels perfect for the new series.

Smith has been in Nashville for years writing songs for countless stars, including Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, John Legend, Garth Brooks and Jason Aldean. Smith says she's genuinely excited to be part of Monarch, which premieres on FOX on Jan. 30.

"To jump into a song like 'The Card You Gamble' that has so much drama, suspense and mystery was such a fun experience," Smith shares in a press release. "I love that the Love Junkies wrote the song almost as its own character in the show. The music is so central to the storytelling in MONARCH, and I'm just excited and honored to be a part of it."

The 'Monarch' theme song was produced by three-time GRAMMY Award nominee and series executive music producer Adam Anders and co-producer Peer Aström. "The Card You Gamble" was written by The Love Junkies: Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.

"The Love Junkies wrote an amazing song that encompasses the themes of our show both lyrically and musically, but stands on its own legs," shares Anders. "Caitlyn's voice perfectly matches the sonic landscape that Peer and I wanted to create."

The theme song sets the tone for the new TV series, which stars country legend Trace Adkins opposite Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon. It's the first release of many new songs that will appear on the original soundtrack for the upcoming show which sounds full of intrigue, drama, heartbreak, and of course, lots of amazing music.

