Missouri Retirement Community's 'Silver Swifties' Cheer on Chiefs, Taylor Swift in Sweet Video

The Kansas City Chiefs undoubtedly had some extra press this season thanks to Taylor Swift's appearance at their games due to her relationship with Travis Kelce. This caused an uptick in "Swifties" tuning into Chiefs games, but the Kelce/Swift fever even made its way into retirement communities.

Residents of Primrose Retirement Community in Sedalia, Missouri performed a nearly six minute routine to root for the Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl. Cheering on the Chiefs is the natural choice, as the community is in Missouri, but the residents also expressed their excitement for Swift with the choice of Swift's song "Look What You Made Me Do" in the routine. In a video shared to social media, three rows of senior citizens sit in chairs. The first row performs dance movies, the second holds up signs that read "Go Kelce" and "Taylor and Travis," and the third row shakes pom-poms to the music.

In the caption of the original video, TikTok user cindycrider8 called the residents "Silver Swifties."

Watch below:

@cindycrider8 primrose Sedalia retirement community silver swifties cheering on the KC chiefs! ? original sound - Cindy Crider8

After starting with "Look What You Made Me Do," the residents continued the choreographed routine through multiple songs. Each participant wore Chiefs gear for the occasion and gave the routine all their energy. The video ended with the first row of residents standing up and singing the lyrics to "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)"

The video has since gone viral, garnering more than 220k likes. Fans in the comments can't help but love the "Silver Swifties."

One person wrote, "If this ain't my retirement home I don't want it." Another commented, "This is a whole halftime show." Other fans are calling for the residents to be included in the Chiefs victory parade.

The video just goes to show that the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift effect knows no age boundaries.