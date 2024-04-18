Miranda Lambert Makes Teenage Fan Who's Fighting Brain Cancer's Wish Come True

Miranda Lambert helped one teenage fan's dreams come true. The singer partnered with the Make A Wish foundation to visit with a fan fighting brain cancer.

Taking to Facebook, Lambert threw her support behind the organization encouraging others to help out. She explained how beneficial it is to lift the spirits of those children who are fighting critical or life-threatening illnesses. She wrote, "I'm always proud to partner with Make-A-Wish America to grant wishes to courageous kids with critical illnesses. Their strength is inspiring ? Join me this #WorldWishMonth by becoming a #WishMaker at wishmaker.org!"

Lambert also shared an image of herself with a young fan wearing a cowgirl hat. The two sat together on a couch with a yeehaw pillow. The duo smiled for the camera. While we can't confirm it's the same girl in the photo, a mother reached out Lambert in the comment section, thanking her for taking the time to meet her daughter. She said her daughter had been battling brain cancer, and Lambert made her whole weekend.

Miranda Lambert Visits With Fans

She wrote, "Thank you for making our daughter's wish come true. You and your staff went out of your way to make her feel special. Fighting brain cancer as a teenager has been very hard on her. But she never stopped smiling that weekend, for that we will forever be grateful!!!"

In response to the post, several other Lambert fans wished the family well. They hoped the teenage fan was on the road to recovery and was glad that Lambert could make the teen's dream come true. One wrote, "Sending positive vibes and prayers your way. I'm so happy that your beautiful daughter's wish came true. And with a beautiful, kind hearted and talented country artist, was the perfect choice! May you all have a beautiful day."

Another wrote, "Prayers For your Sweet Daughter. My sister had brain cancer for years .God be with you and Your Daughter.Prayers going up." Finally, another person thanked Lambert for helping out with the organization. They wrote, "Thank-you for paying it forward @mirandalambert I have been a pediatric nurse for nearly 40 years and have witnessed the joy and excitement MAW brings to a fragile population. Good on you."

