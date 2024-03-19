Miranda Lambert Is Living Her Best Cowgirl Life Despite Getting Headbutted by a Horse

Miranda Lambert is a cowgirl through and through. Her latest behind-the-scenes video for a Boot Barn photoshoot showed Lambert embracing the Western lifestyle. But her photo shoot didn't go perfectly as she also got slightly headbutted by a horse.

In the video below, Lambert poses with a horse's head on her shoulder for the camera. The horse quickly turned it's muzzle bumping Lambert in the face and knocking her hat up. Based on the video, the horse seemed to have been interested in Lambert's black cowgirl hat. Fortunately, the country singer wasn't injured as the animal didn't hit her with much force.

Instead, she appeared more amused than anything, laughing at the horse and playfully patting it away. Lambert has a good nature and relationship with animals. Her passion for her horses extends into her own personal life.

Ponies, pups, a guitar, and Cowgirl Cait? Made for a great day and a great @Idyllwind @bootbarn photoshoot! pic.twitter.com/Ymsq7HMTEB — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) March 15, 2024

In a Facebook post for the Idyllwind Fueled brand, Lambert elaborated on her love for horses. She revealed that although she didn't start riding until 30, she's always been fascinated by the creatures.

She wrote, "The pretty inspiration behind the Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert brand. This is Ellie (Idyllwind Ellund ). She is a Welsh Cob and she is a feisty redhead. This is the first horse that really taught me to be brave and try things that scare me. I didn't start riding until I was 30 but it was always a dream of mine."

Miranda Lambert Shares Love For Horses

She continued, "She kept me safe in the saddle and she showed how me to get in the show ring with confidence. Now I have 6 horses and riding is my biggest passion besides rescue animals and music. This brand @idyllwind is about being who you are, being brave and taking chances. About trying new things no matter where you are in your life. About going out there and getting what you want. Horses are the best teachers . She is pretty much retired now at the farm living her best green pasture life but every time I ride her I think about our decade together and thank her for all the lessons"

In a separate interview with Horse Illustrated, Lambert shared more about having her own ranch. She said having a place with all of her animals helps her unwind after staying busy on the road.

"I'm on the road a lot, but when I'm home on my ranch in Oklahoma, I try to make time to get out and ride. I always look forward to a few days at home when I can ride-it helps me recharge. When I'm traveling, I have family to look over all of my animals," she said. "When I'm riding, it clears my head and I'm able to write better music. I love being outside. It's always good to get away from the computer and cell phone and just enjoy being with my horses."