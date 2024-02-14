Miranda Lambert Announces New Duet With Global Pop Icon

Miranda Lambert's got a new song on the way, and it's a cross-genre duet with a global pop superstar.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer and Enrique Iglesias teased on Monday (Feb. 12) the forthcoming arrival of "Space in My Heart." The joint Instagram post includes a brief snippet of the song.

"You don't love me yet/ But I know you will/ If you only felt/ Half of what I feel /If you ever go /I will never change /There's a space in my heart /And it's just your shape," the duet goes.

In a separate Instagram story, Lambert declares the song to be "Texas meets Spain." That's in line with what's heard in the above clip, which teases a harmonious pairing of Lambert's twang and Iglesias' crooner delivery.

It's the first new Lambert song since "If You Were Mine," her 2023 collaboration with Leon Bridges.

No word on if "Space in My Heart" is a standalone single or if it'll appear on a future album by either artist. The song will hit streaming services on Feb. 22.

For the uninitiated, Enrique is the son of legendary Spanish singer Julio Iglesias. After finding success in the Spanish language music market earlier in the '90s, Enrique joined Ricky Martin and Jennifer Lopez by crossing over to the English language pop space. By 2000, Enrique appeared during the same Super Bowl halftime show as Christina Aguilera, Phil Collins and Toni Braxton.

Although Enrique's forthcoming second volume of Finals will likely his last album, he has no plans to exit the music business.

"I'm never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I'm going to do it in a different way, meaning they don't necessarily have to be packaged as an album, so this project to me is important," he said in 2021 (as quoted by People).

