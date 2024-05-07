Miranda Lambert Explains How Team-Up With Reba McEntire Happened

Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire wowed audiences with a Stagecoach performance. The two performed "Mama's Broken Heart" and "Gunpowder and Lead" and McEntire's "Fancy" for audiences. But how exactly did that performance come about?

Well, it's all due to Lambert. She said that she asked McEntire to appear during the performance, but she was also nervous as well. Making the trip to California for just a couple of songs was a big ask. Fortunately, McEntire was more than up for the task.

"I was nervous to ask her," Lambert said in an interview with Country Living. "I mean, obviously, because she's one of my heroes, but she is a friend, and Reba is a number one class act. She does everything so professionally and she's super fun to be around, but you know it's a big favor to ask to come all the way to California to sing a couple of songs. So, I asked her and she was like 'heck yeah, I'll do it.'"

After the performance, both artists took to social media to celebrate their duet. Both were thankful for the chance to perform together. "Reba at stagecoach y'all. ?? Thank you to my hero and friend for coming out here as my special guest. I'll never forget it. She brought all the fire," Lambert captioned her post.

Miranda Lambert Talks Performance

Meanwhile, McEntire posted a photo of the two together. "What a night!!! Thanks @mirandalambert for asking me to be part of @stagecoach last night. And thanks to all the #Countrymusic fans for sticking with us in that wind! #badasssisters #bas #stagecoach," she captioned her post.

Lambert is already imagining more performances with McEntire and what those would be like.

"We really haven't done a lot together, but after that, I feel like this is the beginning of another round of like, anytime I can sing with Reba, sign me up, because I just adore her," Lambert told Country Living.

Meanwhile, Lambert also debuted her new song "Wranglers" as well. "I think we can all identify with the character in this song, because we have all had a time in our life where we needed to find our strength, and also get a little revenge on someone who did us wrong or hurt us," Lambert said. "This offers such a cool, raging take on how something like this unravels. I think the songwriters nailed it."