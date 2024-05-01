T-Pain "Grateful' to Play Stagecoach Festival with Jelly Roll: 'I Love Country Music'

Rap artist T-Pain is showing his appreciation to Jelly Roll for their recent collaboration at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. The "I'm Sprung" hitmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video with behind-the-scenes footage from the April 26 event.

The candid footage shows T-Pain greeting a plethora of A-listers backstage at the California-based festival. T-Pain is shown love by singer and songwriter HARDY, Machine Gun Kelly, and of all people, Guy Fieri.

When T-Pain meets up with Jelly Roll, the rapper-turned Country crooner instantly hypes up the proceedings. "There's gonna be 50,000 people out there losing their stuff," Jelly tells T-Pain. Sure enough, everyone who spots T-Pain sporting a cowboy hat and southwestern-style threads does indeed lose their stuff.

The footage also includes bits of the duo's performance on stage for what was surely a standout moment for those in attendance.

"I LOVE COUNTRY MUSIC!!! Grateful for the opportunity to pop out at @Stagecoach with my brother @JellyRoll615," T-Pain wrote alongside the footage. He then plugged his and Jelly's rendition of "Should've Been A Cowboy."

I LOVE COUNTRY MUSIC!!! Grateful for the opportunity to pop out at @Stagecoach with my brother @JellyRoll615 ? You can go stream our version of Should’ve Been A Cowboy exclusively on @amazonmusic https://t.co/CnM6gqypfw pic.twitter.com/ZYYBKhL4hK — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 29, 2024

Proceeds From T-Pain and Jelly Roll's Studio Cover of 'Should've Been a Cowboy' Go to a Good Cause

Of course, "Should've Been a Cowboy" catapulted Toby Keith into the country music spotlight back in 1993. It clinched the top spot on the charts with his debut single and secured his status as a major force in the genre. This track eventually emerged as his signature song. Jelly Roll's rendition of this iconic tune at the Stagecoach festival was a heartfelt homage to Keith, celebrating him as one of his musical heroes.

Jelly Roll and T-Pain's rendition of "Should've Been a Cowboy" is exclusively up for purchase on Amazon Music. However, it's for a noble cause. Every penny earned from the song's sales will be donated to the Toby Keith Foundation, dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer treatment and providing accommodation for the families of those undergoing treatment.

In a recent interview, Jelly Roll revealed he began fine-tuning his cover of "Should've Been a Cowboy" nearly a year before Toby Keith's passing. His motivation stemmed from a deep admiration for both the song and Keith himself, whom he greatly respected.

"Toby Keith was one of the artists that—from afar, even though he would never have known it—encouraged me to do country music," Jelly told Variety. "Just the whole way he put his personality into his music. He was an outlier. He was unapologetically Oklahoma," Jelly continued. "There are a lot of things that he did that encouraged me and empowered me. He never knew it but he was a mentor to me, just watching him from afar."