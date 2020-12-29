Miranda Lambert + Brendan McLoughlin Include Pet 'Farmily' in 2020 Christmas Card

A custom Christmas card commemorating Miranda Lambert's second holiday season spent with husband Brendan McLoughlin was bound to be adorable, with or without snapshots of Lambert's many pets. But this is the country singer and songwriter behind "Bluebird" we're talking about here, so of course there's pics of yardbirds (chickens, that is), dogs, cats and horses helping the "farmily" celebrate the tail end of 2020.

"Merry Christmas y'all!" the country star behind the album Wildcard wrote on the social media unveiling of her family Christmas card. She went on to list off the names of several animal pals: "Thelma, Louise, Jessi, Bellamy, Delta, Cher, Tequila, Macaroni, Gibson, Leiani, Sophie, Titan, Ellie, Adriana, Sugar Pie & the chickens in Coop de Ville!"

Even without this holiday card reminder, many fans would associate Lambert with her love for animals. She and her mom, Bev, founded nonprofit organization MuttNation in 2009 to help animals at local shelters find forever homes.

MuttNation recently teamed with the Waggle Foundation's veterinary assistance group to launch the MuttNation Foundation. The foundation will help pet owners in Nashville and beyond when their best friends face unexpected vet bills.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Got Two Cows, Brownie and Oreo, for Christmas

McLoughlin, a former New York police officer, met his country singer wife while working security for Good Morning America when the Pistol Annies last performed on the show in 2018. The couple announced on Valentine's Day 2019 that they'd secretly wed.

Last year, during Lambert and McLoughlin's first Christmas as a married couple, she posted online about the joys of wearing cutoffs on an unusually warm Texas morning.

Since its Nov. 2019 release, Wildcard's earned Grammy and Country Music Association (CMA Awards) nominations for Lambert. Standout singles include "Settling Down," which brought us a music video also showcasing McLoughlin and his animal children.

