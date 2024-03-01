Miley Cyrus Goes Full '70s Diva for 'Doctor (Work it Out)' Collab With Pharrell Williams

Miley Cyrus has been embracing a vintage influence for the past few years of her career, and she's keeping it going in the imaging for a brand new single, "Doctor (Work It Out)," with Pharrell. Cyrus debuted her look as well as clips from the song in a series of Instagram posts from the last week of February. For her aesthetic, Cyrus wears her hair in a voluminous style, similar to her look at the 2024 Grammy awards. She also chooses a unique, black and gray beaded gown that features strips of material on the skirt. She pairs the dress with black heels.

Cyrus also released a music video for the song, showing her dancing for the entirety of the tune. Her nostalgic style is in full display in the clip. See the full video below.

"Doctor (Work It Out)" finds the two former coaches on "The Voice" teaming up. While the song may be new to fans, it has existed for more than 10 years. Written by Cyrus, Pharrell and Michael Pollock, it was initially set to appear on Cyrus' 2013 Bangerz album, but it didn't make the final cut. Cyrus tells Pitchfork that the idea to re-release the song in 2024 came out of a conversation she had with Pharrell at the Grammys.

"We just believe so much in timing and in everything happening when it's supposed to. And around the Grammys, Pharrell and I were talking about putting the song out, and it just felt like it was so serendipitous, and there were so many alignments and so many moments that made me know that now was the perfect time," she said. "And then sometimes things in our past make more sense in our present than they ever did then. [So] this song, I think the nature, the celebration, the feeling, especially with the video, the joy, the dancing, the letting go, it's what this song really always needed."