It wasn't just Miley Cyrus' see-through gold dress that turned heads on Sunday (Feb. 4) at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Her teased-to-heaven hairdo made the look even more rock 'n' roll.

Just like a couple of Cyrus' outfit changes, her voluminous locks pointed back to the late Tina Turner's fashion sense during the former's '80s run of pop and rock dominance. It's the Turner hairstyle that Vogue cleverly dubbed a "mega mullet."

Of course, it's just as tempting to liken Cyrus' big hair to that of her godmother, Dolly Parton. Or you could say that she asked what Dolly would 'do (hairdo pun intended) and did it.

At the very least, Parton's surely glad to see Cyrus rocking shades of blonde hair once again.

Cyrus name-dropped Turner and Parton during a pre-taped clip that aired before the live TV debut of "Flowers."

As for Parton's big hair, she's embraced wigs since at least her time in the '60s on "The Porter Wagoner Show."

"I always wore my hair all teased up," Parton wrote in her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics (as quoted by Southern Living). "Whenever that style started, I was the first to get my hair all poofy. Then as soon as I could buy those hairpieces and wigs, I wanted them. For one thing, they were so handy. Plus, my hair would never do exactly what I wanted it to do. So the wigs became kind of my trademark."

Cyrus and had a huge night because of her song "Flowers." Aside from performing it live on TV for the first time, Cyrus won the first two Grammys of her career, with the global hit earning her Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance honors.

