Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé Joining Forces for First Time on "II Most Wanted" — How to Listen

Beyoncé is bringing out the big guns for her venture into country music — Act II: Cowboy Carter. In addition to collaborating with Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and Post Malone, Beyoncé is also joining forces with Miley Cyrus for the first time. The two are performing on the song "II Most Wanted."

If you're interested in how you can hear the song then you will have to wait until midnight ET. The song will release on streaming services along with the rest of the album. So if you already have Spotify, Apple Music, or another streaming service then you'll be able to listen to the song there. You can also buy the tune on iTunes.

"II Most Wanted" is the first time the two are joining forces on an original song. However, fans may remember that the duo performed together years ago at the 2008 Stand Up to Cancer concert. Cyrus shared the stage with Beyoncé and 11 other female vocalists for the song "Just stand Up!"

Miley Cyrus Remembered Teaming Up With Beyoncé

"What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the big legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time, and they treated me like a little sister the entire time," Cyrus said about Beyoncé and Rihanna via NBC. "They were being really sweet."

She continued, "I got brackets on the back of my teeth, and I'm singing with Beyoncé." Cyrus previously teased the collaboration by wearing a cowboy hat earlier this month. Cyrus's hat was very similar to the hats that Beyoncé wore in the lead up to the album's announcement.

That announcement laid out the exact reason why Beyoncé is making a country album. She shaded the 2016 CMAs and said the event didn't make her feel welcomed.

"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed...and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive," Beyoncé wrote in the annoucement. "I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound."