Beyoncé Subtly Shades Alan Jackson and 2016 CMAs in Album Annoucement

Beyoncé knows how to make a statement. Announcing her new album Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé threw subtle shade at the CMAs, specifically what happened in 2016.

On Instagram, she wrote that she created her album as a response to feelings she felt then. She wrote, "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed...and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

But what exactly happened at the 2016 CMAs? Let's rewind. For the event, Beyoncé performed "Daddy Lessons" with The Chicks. However, her appearance caused backlash at the event. Before the show, there were calls for a boycott of the event online. Likewise, Beyoncé didn't feature online for the event.

Beyoncé Calls Out CMAs

During her performance, Alan Jackson infamously walked out, causing more of an uproar. He said about the event via Hello, "Yeah, they may play some real country music. But I understand the dang television station trying to get the ratings with whatever they think is gonna prop it up, with some big event with some other type of artist on there."

Now, Beyoncé is sharing her thoughts on the matter. She thanked supporters for standing by her two country songs "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work," she wrote. Beyoncé also teased a few surprises on the album. Could it be a duet with Dolly Parton? Who knows?

"I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound," she wrote. "I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE...I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop."

Several fans reacted to the news. One person wrote, "They didn't give her a seat so she built her own table!!! Yall better hold on tight. The Queen a come truuuu." Another commented, "Yall wont let me in... fine, Ill make a whole country album! And DID!!!"