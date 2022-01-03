Mickey Guyton joined singer, actor and activist Becky G for the Facebook Watch series Face to Face with Becky G to discuss her efforts to open doors for artists and confront systemic racism in country music.

Wide Open Country is premiering a portion of Guyton's conversation with Becky G. In the exclusive clip, Guyton shares what it means to her to help break down barriers in the genre for Black, Latino, indigenous and LGBTQIA+ communities in country music.

"I made peace with the fact that this might not ever happen for me. I had to look and think 'Ok, what makes me think that I deserve it over everybody else?' And I had to humble myself in that sense. And then I started thinking to myself: it is so important for Black people to be in this space because country music did start with Black people and if I can't make it, I need to make sure that Black people are seen and heard in this industry," Guyton said. "I've made enough connections that, no matter what, that's what I'll do. And then I found my purpose and that changed everything for me. Because it's not enough for just one to make it. We always celebrate the first, but that shouldn't be everything that we celebrate. There needs to be so many of us that it doesn't even matter. And that includes in the Latino community, the indigenous community and the LGBTQIA+ community."

Watch the full clip below.

Episode eight of Face to Face With Becky G premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. Episodes debut weekly on Facebook Watch.

Additional guests on this season of Face to Face With Becky G include Demi Lovato, Diego Boneta, Isabela Merced, Anthony Ramos, Tinashe, Rome Flynn, Chiquis, Manny MUA, Angel Merino, Christen Dominique and Sofia Reyes.

