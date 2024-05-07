Mica Miller, Wife Of South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller, Called 911 Prior To Suicide And Purchased Weapon Same Day

Authorities have revealed the events leading upt to South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller's wife Mica's untimely death. Police confirmed that Mica committed suicide.

In their report, authorities revealed that Mica called them shortly before she killed herself. She explained to 911 dispatchers that she wanted her body to be located for her family.

"I'm about to kill myself and I just want my family to know where to find me," Miller said in the call, via WBTW. The call happened at 2:54 p.m. Authorities went to the Lumber River State Park shortly after. The sherrif's department wanted to give their condolences to the family of the deceased."First, let me say on behalf of the Robeson County Sheriff's Office that our sincere condolences are being sent to the family and friends of Mica Miller," Wilkins said in a news release.

However, according to the authorities, it was clear that Mica committed suicide. The police revealed that Mica purchased the gun on the same day that she killed herself. She bought the gun at Dick's Pawn shop in the 1800 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach at 12:12 p.m, just three hours prior.

Mica Miller Bought Gun Same Day

She then searched for nearby national parks on her phone. Mica purchased a 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun as well as ammo, the same used in the self-inflicted shooting. "This incident has garnered much attention from across the Carolinas and beyond," Wilkins said. "I want to assure everyone that a very methodical investigation was conducted by our Criminal Investigations Team and Crime Scene Investigation Team.

He continued, "Unfortunately, rumors and conspiracy theories were spreading quickly, and assumptions were being made. However, in the end, we must make decisions based on the facts, and evidence that has been gathered. While I know it's not what many people wanted to hear, the evidence is quite clear and compelling, and we are as saddened as anyone that this occurred. There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life."

As for John-Paul, he wasn't no where near the area. The pastor was in Charleston for a sporting event. Both eywitnesses as well as license plate readers confirm this. He didn't return to the Myrtle Beach area until 2:22 p.m. on April 27. While Mica's death may be solved, there are still questions for both family and friends.