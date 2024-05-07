Medical Examiner Reveals Cause Of Death For Mica Miller, Wife Of South Carolina Pastor John-Paul Miller

A medical examiner has confirmed how Mica Miller, wife of South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller, died. Authorities found Mica's body at Lumber River State Park on April 27.

Robeson County Medical Examiner Dr. Richard Johnson confirmed that Mica died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Based on the nature of the wound, it is consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. And it was not in the back of the head, as it has been speculated," Johnson told WPDE. Johnson said he was present at the scene when authorities found the body. Mica was 30 years old.

In a statement on Facebook, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it was "aware that information pertaining" to Mica's passing was "released by the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office." "Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has scheduled a meeting with the family of Mica and will be releasing more detailed information to substantiate the medical examiner findings tomorrow evening," the sheriff's office continued. "Sheriff Wilkins is also asking for everyone to please await the full timeline of events before making assumptions and coming to conclusions.

Friends React To Mica Miller's Death

However, friends believe that more investigation is needed. Protesters have called for justice for Mica after John-Paul saying his wife committed suicide. "This has to be at least looked into deeply. There's got to be some accountability here," Kenn Young, a friend of Miller's, told WDPE. "Because yeah, a tragic life was lost, and it's not just as simple as mental health issues."

Tim Carter, Mica Miller's friend, also told NewsNation that the medical report is wrong. "My gut feeling is I don't agree. The young lady was energetic; she was making plans. It just doesn't sound like someone committed suicide. Sounds like someone that's getting ready to live life again, really starting life over," Carter said. "Just going off what we've seen, what I witnessed, the character and how we were treated, I just don't believe it for a minute."

Meanwhile, Mica reported harassment incidents in March and was fearful. "The victim advised me she was afraid for her life," Horry County Police Department Officer Nick D'Amocamtonio wrote in an incident report from March 11.The report continued, "While I was out with the victim, she received a No Caller ID call which ended up being the suspect, the suspect was advised that the victim does not want any further contact and if he proceeds then warrants may possibly be written up."

I will continue to update you as more info comes out!